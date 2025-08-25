Thom Yorke addresses Radiohead reunion rumours

Radiohead aren’t planning on getting together in the studio again any time soon, according to Thom Yorke.

In a recent interview with Wallpaper, Yorke skewered rumours the band are on the cusp of starting back up again.

“Not on the cards from where I'm sitting,” Yorke said when asked about whether the band were planning on getting back into the studio.

“I have no idea,” is the official line — for now — on when the singer thinks Radiohead will record new music.

This is only notable because earlier this year we caught wind of rumours the band had plans for a tour.

Radiohead’s management donated concert tickets for an unannounced Radiohead gig to a charity auction, which were swiftly downgraded to general tickets rather than Radiohead ones. And then we heard plans were afoot for a residency-style run of gigs across Europe. As yet, nothing has been announced by the band.

While touring and recording are two entirely separate things, Radiohead are a band that typically tours to support a new album, not just for the hell of it. Their last tour concluded in 2018, and was in support of 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool.

Yorke took part in the interview with Stanley Donwood, who has made the covers for all of the band’s albums. An exhibition of his works is currently on at Oxford’s Ashmolean museum, called This Is What You Get. It runs until January 6th.

This Is What You Get: Stanley Donwood, Radiohead, Thom Yorke exhibition – opens 6 Aug 2025 - YouTube Watch On

While Radiohead may not be playing live or recording new songs at the moment, there’s still plenty out there for the band’s fans. They are even dropping a new album this month. Before you get too excited, it’s a live album.

Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 is out in the UK on August 31st, on vinyl, CD and digital. It’s a 12-song compilation of recordings from gigs in London, Dublin, Buenos Aires and Amsterdam, retreading the original album’s song list bar Backdrafts and A Punch Up At A Wedding.

It’s only Radiohead’s second live album, following 2001’s I Might Be Wrong.

While Yorke may downplay the rumours of a new era of Radiohead, he’s clearly still actively involved with the band in a wider sense.