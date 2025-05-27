Leclerc and Keane love this Wax London shirt and you will too

London-based brand Wax London could be the go-to brand of the summer for staples, with one shirt in particular attracting the attention of multiple celebrities in the last couple of weeks, who you wouldn’t expect to shop in the same places. What makes this even better is that the Didcot Floral Shirt is accessible to the average person, so you won’t have to break the bank if you like what you see.

It's clearly making some waves and having an impact, as two colour ways were seen worn by F1 Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc and everyone’s favourite grumpy pundit, Roy Keane – also showing that this is a shirt for all ages.

Charles Leclerc was seen sporting the ecru and blue floral embroidered Didcot shirt whilst in Monaco for the Grand Prix, wearing the light and summery number at a football match. The Formula One driver from Monaco was also wearing the shirt in the unveiling video for his helmet, which he would wear during the home race.

You can pick up this version of the shirt for £135 from Wax London in sizes XS-XXL.

Roy Keane, on the other hand, was seen wearing the shirt in a recent episode of the Sky Bet Stick to Football podcast alongside Ian Wright, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott – with Roy comfortably being the best dressed on the panel thanks to the Didcot shirt in Navy with floral embroidery. The colours are almost an inverse of the one seen on Leclerc but also have a slightly different pattern, both of which have a revere collar and short sleeves.

The navy colour of the shirt is slightly cheaper at £125 and is also available in sizes XS-XXL.

Buy now - £125 Didcot - Navy Bold Floral Embroidered Short-Sleeve Shirt Visit Site The navy version is made from a cotton-linen blend and features pale blue embroidery in a bespoke floral and swirl design, and boasts a relaxed, breezy fit. Buy now - £135 Didcot - Ecru and Blue Floral Embroidered Short-Sleeve Shirt Visit Site Didcot short-sleeve shirt returns for SS25. Relaxed and breezy, this ecru version is made from a breathable cotton blend and features a raised, pale blue fine cord embroidered floral design on top of a boxy fit.