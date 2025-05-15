Is this the most comfortable loafer in the world? Hollywood fans step out in Harrys London

London's calling with the arrival of what could be the most comfortable men's loafer ever. Harrys London has dropped the Harley loafer, a stylish £550 slip-on scientifically engineered to reduce foot pain by an astonishing 400% - no more sore trotters in the big city. The brand's already a hit with the A-list crowd, with fans including Jason Isaacs, Sam Claflin, Donald Glover, Adam Scott, and Sam Fender.

Developed in collaboration with Harley Street's Marylebone Health Group (MHG), leading musculoskeletal experts, this isn't just another pretty shoe — even if it is nice to look at. Rigorous testing at the London Podiatry Centre, a clinic trusted by Premier League football clubs and the England squad, proves the Harley's ability to drastically decrease pressure on key foot areas like the second toe joint and heel.

Ron McCulloch, director of the London Podiatry Centre, explains the impact: "Forefoot pressures went down from about 400 kilopascals in a standard all-leather loafer to about 100 kilopascals in the Harley. Heel pressures went down from 800 kilopascals to 200 kilopascals. The shoe could potentially be very valuable for people who suffer from foot or heel pain." And if you, like us, have no idea what a kilopascal is, It’s a unit of measurement specifically for pressure.

For guys who pound the pavements, racking up those 5,000 to 10,000 daily steps, the Harley loafer offers a serious upgrade in comfort and protection. MHG applied sports science principles to optimise shock absorption, weight distribution, and stability – a first for formal footwear. Hopefully, it also means we will see less full suits and running shoes on the tube.

The 3 6 T footbed is a collaboration with sports design studio IIID, which integrates Harrys London's signature Technogel insole with foam gel cushioning, breathable air layers, and carbon fibre strips for enhanced support. This sits atop a newly designed Vibram sole with a larger surface area and geometric lugs for superior grip and shock absorption.

Inspired by Harrys’ popular Downing loafer, the Harley maintains the brand's commitment to style.

James Moore, Founder & Clinical Director of MHG, sums it up: "By collaborating with Harrys, we’ve applied the latest in biomechanics and sports science to create footwear that doesn’t just look exceptional but actively enhances the way people move and feel."

Available now in dark brown and dark bark velvet suede, if it really does deliver on its comfort plan, consider it as much an investment in your legs rather as your wardrobe.