Nike's new Vomero shoes have massive stack heights for cloud-like vibes

Nike’s new Vomero shoes are so plush and cushioned, they’re technically illegal to wear during the London marathon.

Straight to jail. Do not collect your medal.

The Nike Vomero Plus and Vomero Premium are these new pairs, the latter bringing the highest stack height— the distance from the floor to your heel — in the entire Nike range. There’s a massive 55mm of rubber and foam to the Vomero Premium, for supreme cushioning.

Nike says they provide “a new standard of maximum cushioning for recovery miles and easy runs.”

So, yeah, while Nike isn’t suggesting you’d want to necessarily race a marathon in these anyway, 40mm is the height cap of the World Athletics association allows for its elite runners during races.

Meanwhile, the Vomero Plus stick with a more familiar 45mm stack, although that’s still enough to consider the pair part of the comfy max cushion class of running/exercise shoe.

Both pairs use Nike’s highly regarded ZoomX foam, but the Vomero Premium combine that with an exposed Air unit, to further suck up footfall impact.

(Image credit: Nike)

The concept is the Premium pair brings in some of the thinking of anti-gravity treadmills. You won’t find these in your local cut-price gym, but they place the runner in an air bubble of sorts, one subjected to positive pressure. And that helps reduce the impact on joints, ligaments and the rest.

“Anti-gravity treadmills supplement an athlete’s body weight so they can run with less impact, which our athletes tell us means more miles with less recovery time,” says Nike Running Footwear’s Ashley Campbell.

“The Vomero Premium aims to provide a high amount of impact reduction and a similar sensation to the anti-gravity treadmill experience.”

In order to offset the high foam stack, which can introduce a sense of instability, the Vomero twins have a wider base. And Nike says it has taken cues from its other lines, introducing more of a propulsive rocker design in this generation.

They join the standard Vomero 18, which were launched in February and already sell for a wallet-worrying £134.99.

Nike is yet to announce pricing for the Vomero Premium and Vomero Plus, but we do know their release dates. The Vomero Plus will be available from August 7th, the Vomero Premium from October 2nd through select stores, ahead of a wider release on October 16th.