Want to live in a London penthouse designed by Versace? Here's your chance…

There are a lot of things which make the London housing market feel ridiculous. Like the fact it’s overwhelmingly unaffordable. Or, how you can’t seem to find a mould-free bathroom, flat with a living room, or any sliver of a garden without paying over two grand a month. And forget about living by yourself - who are you? A Rockefeller? After all, London was named one of the top five most expensive cities in the world to live in (*cue shocked gasp…*)

But something that makes it feel even more ridiculous? A £10.7 million penthouse designed by the one and only Donatella Versace.

That’s right, currently on the market, via London estate agents Chesterton’s, is a five-bedroom duplex penthouse with interiors exclusively designed by Versace Home. Located between Battersea and Vauxhall, it’s the only residential development in London to have been fully designed by the haute couture brand.

The penthouse is located on the 50th floor (yup, that’s a lot of stairs) of DAMAC Tower in Nine Elms. Its listing says that Donatella’s "unique signature is everywhere, from the mosaic walls of the spa influenced by the icon of Versace, to the intricate Greek Key inlay on the bedroom door", which is one way of putting it.

The design is, erm, bold, with incredible views over the city, floor-to-ceiling glass windows (which are more like glass walls) and a lot of modern features.

It has a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, a cinema room, two kids' playrooms which come with actual slides (the dream), as well as all your usual kitchens, five bedrooms, and five bathrooms. It also comes with two car lifts - presumably made to fit the latest Land Rover (or Chelsea Tractor, as they’re better described), plus a 24-hour concierge service, which you almost expect with a building this fancy. And if that wasn’t enough, you can enjoy the building’s communal gardens, lounge, spa, and steam room.

So if you’ve got a spare £10.7 million and have been looking for a property with two kids’ playrooms, you’re in luck.