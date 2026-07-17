Where to watch the World Cup Final in London

England is out of the running to win the World Cup. Yes, our hearts are broken and we’ll never quite recover.

But it will make getting a seat at a London screening of the actual World Cup final, Spain vs Argentina on Sunday, 19th July, that bit easier.

The bookies reckon Spain will take this one, which may be a relief if you’ll be rage-watching for revenge against Argentina rather than for the love of football.

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Here are some of the spots we recommend checking out in London for this Sunday’s momentous match, which kicks off at 8pm.

(Image credit: Belushi's)

Peak accessibility for groups of mates spread across London, Belushi’s is just a quick walk away from London Bridge train/underground station, and offers big screens and projectors for games, plus a VIP Dugout area. You can also specify bookings for booths, which is nice.

(Image credit: BOXPARK)

A mainstay of TV drop-ins during major matches and the New Year, Boxpark offers four venues across London for the World Cup final. You can book at Wembley, Croydon, Camden or Shoreditch. Tickets start at £11.52 including fees, and that also includes a drink, so you’re not looking at as big a ticketed outlay as it initially appears. Being Boxpark, you’ll also have absolutely loads of food and drink options to hand.

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Right by London Fields, Pub on the Park has proved to be a World Cup hotspot, although we’re hoping it will be a lot more chilled this Sunday given we’re out of the picture. England matches were listed as walk-in only, but get in touch with the pub if you want to book.

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(Image credit: shoreditch arms)

Shortditch High Street’s The Shoreditch Arms has a bar area dedicated to the beautiful game, Bar Kick. It’s purposefully arranged to get the most number of people the best view of football and F1 fixtures, while still offering pubby vibes. It’s found in the basement of the pub, although we imagine there’ll be some screens showing the match upstairs too.

(Image credit: Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images)

Now here’s something different. Gig venue Koko will display the match on its projector screen before shifting into a club night that cracks on until 2am. Doors open at 6pm and you can get a slightly cheaper ticket if you plan on arriving by 6:30pm.





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