McLaren’s F1 Racers are heading to London’s O2 for a first-of-its-kind night in conversation

Whether you’re a die-hard Silverstone goer, someone who once had a model car, or someone who really enjoys watching men drive really, really fast, chances are you’ll have given F1 a bit of a watch. And the wonderful world of wheels just got a little more exciting as, for the first time, McLaren Racing are heading to a new venue: London’s O2.

Swapping the circuit for the stage, the formidable racing four: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Andrea Stella, and Zak Brown are heading to London's O2, pulling back the curtain on the engineering and tactics behind the zoomies, chatting Live in Conversation.

Skirting in on 14th December, the evening will have exclusive interviews from the two drivers, team principal, and CEO, as well as some special guest appearances from legends of the McLaren family from across the ages.

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If you’re not familiar with the story behind the legendary team, it really is the stuff of biopics. Well, good biopics. The kind that have really big names playing another really big name. It all began with Bruce McLaren, a racing driver who dared to build his own car, and ended up creating one of the most enduring legacies in motorsport. For the next 60 years, the team took on famous races, won titles, and emerged victorious.

McLaren remains the only team to have ever completed The Triple Crown: winning the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Get Callum Turner's agent on the phone, stat.

During the evening, the current generation of McLaren racers will reflect on its long racing history, including celebrating their milestone 1000th Grand Prix this year, as well as a sneak preview of what’s to come across every next series, from Formula 1, IndyCar, World Endurance Championship, and F1 Academy.

The evening will be a chance for die hard fans and their patient other halves to geek out on McLaren’s trackside stories, hearing about how the team racked up 203 Grand Prix victories and 13 Constructors' Championships. Plus there’s bound to be all sorts of tales from McLaren of yore, with untold stories about some of the team’s most legendary (and decorated) racers, from Emerson Fittipaldi to James Hunt, Niki Lauda to Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna and Mika Häkkinen.

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It will also be a nice closing review of the 2026 season, catching your breath after the onslaught of changes this season brought — from new engines, to new aero, you’ll hear the professionals talk about “the most sweeping reset of the Formula 1 rulebook in a generation.” It's sort of like a massive team huddle post-season, with fans, racers, engineers, and more all gathering together to look back at the year.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 17th July at 10am, with the event taking place on 14th December at 6.30 pm.





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