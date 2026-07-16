Ministry of Sound is teaming up with a Michelin-starred chef and DJ for a one-of-a-kind immersive five course dinner

Ever been in a club and got hungry? But also thought that a quick round of chips and a kebab wouldn’t quite hit the spot? Either way, a five course Michelin starred menu isn’t probably quite what you had in mind, but that’s exactly what a new evening will be serving up.

Ministry of Sound will be launching a new evening called Last Orders, a new immersive dining experience featuring a powerhouse DJ and a Michelin Starred chef. Brad Carter will be helming the food side of the new evening, with DJ Ralph Lawson on the decks. The five course dinner will trace three decades of house music through food and sound, celebrating the club’s 35th anniversary.

It will be taking place right on the heart of the legendary dancefloor with a huge table at its centre. Dubbed a “sensory feast”, the five course menu will draw inspiration from house music's Chicagoan roots as well as a carefully curated cocktail menu to pair with each dish.

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(Image credit: Ministry of Sound)

The takeover will be happening on 9th and 10th September, celebrating Ministry of Sound's 35th anniversary, giving the club’s main room (The Box) a proper makeover. Each dish and track will reflect a pivotal moment in club culture. Plus, after dining, you’ll be treated to a post-dinner private DJ set from Ralph Lawson, although it may be more of a soft shuffle than a high-jumping raver given how full you’ll likely be.

As for the dinner itself, you’ll start out in Chicago with an elevated take on the city's iconic deep-dish pizza to honour the birthplace of house music. The menu unfolds deeper into the lore of the genre, taking guests on a playful journey through the sounds, cities and late-night food cultures that shaped house music as we know it. Highlights include the deep-dish pizza which will be filled with braised squid and spicy nduja, and a New York-inspired lobster and prawn roll that fuses the classic East Coast favourite with Cantonese-style prawn toast.

Tickets are pretty steep for Last Orders at £250 per person, but you are getting a five-course michelin starred meal, along with a private music set from one of the UK’s leading DJs, alongside just a handful of others (okay, around 90). Each event will kick off at 6.30 and wrap up around 10.30 each night.

You can find more information at Ministry of Sound.

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