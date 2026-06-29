Where to watch the England vs DR Congo World Cup match in London

Finally, the group stage is done, and now the real World Cup begins. England's reward for topping Group L is a Round of 32 clash with DR Congo, kicking off at 5pm on Wednesday the 1st of July.

It's an awkward start time that means thousands of fans will be making a beeline from the office straight to the pub, but that's all part of the fun. If Thomas Tuchel's side are going to keep their World Cup dream alive, you'll want to be somewhere with a decent atmosphere.

As ever, London's biggest football venues have gone all in for the occasion, with giant screens, fan zones and plenty of pre-match pints on offer. You might notice one or two familiar names missing from this list. That's because some of the capital's biggest World Cup destinations, including Flat Iron Square, have already sold out for England's knockout opener.

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If you haven't locked in your plans yet, don't panic. These are the best places still worth booking, or getting to early, for England v DR Congo.

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If you want to lean into the football theme, TOCA Social is an easy shout. The interactive football venue is screening England's World Cup Round of 32 clash against DR Congo at both its O2 and Westfield White City locations, with doors opening from 3pm to give you plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere before the 5pm kick-off.

Every ticket includes a free drink from the standard menu if you arrive before 4pm, plus there's a match-day happy hour running in the two hours before kick-off. Just bear in mind that this is a ticket-only event, so you won't be able to rock up on the day, and the football games themselves aren't included with your screening ticket.

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BOXPARK is once again going all out for England's World Cup campaign, with screenings taking place across its Wembley, Camden, Croydon and Shoreditch venues. If you're after atmosphere, this is about as close as you'll get without hopping on a plane, with giant screens, hundreds of fellow England fans and plenty of food and drink to keep you going through the knockout drama.

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Tickets are required for entry, with doors opening from 2pm ahead of the 5pm kick-off and last entry at 4pm. With 14 independent street food traders on site, it's also one of the better options if your group can't agree on what to eat before kick-off.

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If you're looking for somewhere central, Greenwood is hard to beat. Just a couple of minutes from Victoria Station, it's an easy option for anyone escaping the office before England's 5pm kick-off. With more than 30 HD screens spread across two floors, plus a huge 150-inch LED video wall, you won't have to worry about missing a moment of the action.

The atmosphere is firmly geared towards live sport, but Greenwood also scores highly on the food front. Think chicken wings, burgers and stone-baked pizzas alongside a solid drinks menu, while the spacious terrace is ideal if you fancy making an afternoon of it before heading inside for kick-off. It's one of the strongest all-round options in central London for watching England's World Cup knockout clash with DR Congo.

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For City workers who'd rather skip the mad dash across London, Tank & Paddle Bishopsgate is a solid shout. Just a short walk from Liverpool Street, it's screening England's World Cup Round of 32 clash against DR Congo with both seated table bookings and standing tickets available, depending on how you like to watch your football.

The venue is spread across two floors, serving up stone-baked pizzas that stretch up to a yard long alongside fresh tank beer brewed by Meantime. There's also shuffleboard and classic board games if you fancy arriving early and making an afternoon of it before kick-off.

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Belushi's has been showing international football for donkeys, so it knows exactly what fans want on matchday. Both its London Bridge and Shepherd's Bush venues are screening England's World Cup Round of 32 clash, promising huge screens, booming commentary and the sort of atmosphere that starts building well before kick-off.

The London Bridge venue is the standout, with multiple floors packed full of TVs and projector screens, plus The Dugout, a dedicated viewing area for fans who want to be right in the middle of the action. If you're heading out with a bigger group, you can also book one of the semi-private caves or booths with their own screens. Throw in burgers, wings, loaded fries, craft beer and cocktails, and it's an easy choice for anyone wanting a proper sports bar experience.

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If you'd rather swap the packed sports bars for something a little more laid back, Belleville Brewing Co.'s taproom near Wandsworth Common is a great alternative. The South West London brewery is showing England's World Cup Round of 32 clash with full match commentary across all of its screens, while extending its opening hours for the tournament.

As you'd expect from a working brewery, the beer is the main attraction, with fresh American-style craft brews pouring straight from the source and special World Cup beers often available at discounted prices during England matches. Tables are available to reserve for groups, but the best viewing spots are first come, first served, so it's worth arriving early if you want the pick of the seats.

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Fresh from a revamp, Bar Kick at The Shoreditch Arms is one of East London's strongest options for catching England's World Cup Round of 32 clash. Head downstairs and you'll find six giant screens showing all the action, with the venue able to screen multiple games at once, although England will undoubtedly be taking centre stage on Wednesday evening.

Expect a lively sports bar atmosphere, classic pub grub and a solid drinks menu to fuel the knockout nerves. If you're based around Liverpool Street or Shoreditch, it's an easy after-work option that delivers exactly what you want from a big tournament screening without trying to reinvent the wheel.

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The Volley was created with one simple idea: combine excellent beer with excellent football. Located just off Old Street, the independent sports bar has quickly become a favourite among fans who care as much about what's in their pint as what's happening on the pitch.

It's showing England's World Cup Round of 32 clash with DR Congo on its screens, but there's one thing to bear in mind. The venue is walk-ins only, so if you want to secure a spot for the 5pm kick-off, you'll need to get there early. For those who do, expect quality craft beer, a lively football crowd and one of the better matchday atmospheres in East London.

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If you're after a lively East London pub rather than a dedicated fan zone, Pub on the Park should be high on your list. Overlooking London Fields, the popular boozer has 12 screens dotted throughout the venue, making it one of the area's best places to catch England's World Cup Round of 32 clash with DR Congo.

There's one catch, though: England games are walk-ins only. Given the demand, the pub is expecting a packed house, so you'll need to arrive well before the 5 pm kick-off if you want any chance of grabbing a table. If you do end up spilling onto the pavement, at least they've got takeaway pints to soften the blow.





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