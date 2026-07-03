Where to watch England vs Mexico in London: the best pubs and bars for the 1am World Cup clash

England's World Cup campaign continues this weekend as Thomas Tuchel's side take on Mexico in the Round of 16, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

After edging past DR Congo 2-1 to reach the knockout stages, England now face one of their toughest tests of the tournament. The only downside for supporters back home is the kick-off time, with the match getting underway at 1am BST on Monday the 6th of July.

While pubs and bars can stay open later if they have the appropriate licensing or council permission in place, not every venue will be screening the game. If you're planning to watch alongside fellow England fans, it's worth booking ahead as many places are taking reservations for the late-night fixture.

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From giant fan zones and dedicated sports bars to pubs staying open into the early hours, here are some of the best places in London to watch England vs Mexico.

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Football-themed entertainment venue TOCA Social is showing England's clash with Mexico at its Greenwich home. While it's best known for its interactive football games, the venue also transforms into a lively sports bar on major matchdays, complete with large screens, cocktails, sharing platters and plenty of seating. It's a great option if you're planning to make a full night of it before the early morning kick-off.

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BOXPARK's venues in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley have become some of London's go-to destinations during major football tournaments, and England's last 16 clash with Mexico is no exception.

Expect giant screens, buzzing fan zones, street food from a range of independent traders and plenty of bars serving drinks into the night. Tickets and advance bookings are recommended, especially given the unusual 1am kick-off.

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(Image credit: BOX)

Located in the heart of the West End, Box Piccadilly has built a reputation as one of London's best sports bars thanks to its wall-to-wall screens and lively matchday atmosphere.

England's showdown with Mexico will be shown live into the early hours, with food, cocktails and beers available throughout the night. Booking ahead is recommended as tables are expected to fill quickly.

(Image credit: Hope and Anchor)

Another south London favourite opening specifically for England vs Mexico, the Hope & Anchor is taking advance bookings for the overnight screening. With more than 20 indoor and outdoor screens, it's one of the biggest sports pubs in the area and is known for its lively football atmosphere. If you want to watch the game surrounded by fellow England fans, this should be high on your list.

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Located inside Montcalm Royal London House in Finsbury Square, Long Arm Brewery & Tap Room will be screening every England match throughout the tournament.

The venue combines fresh craft beer brewed on site with large screens and a relaxed atmosphere, making it a great option if you want something a little different from the traditional sports pub. Food and drinks will be available throughout the evening as fans settle in for another late-night fixture.

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For those who'd rather pair the football with dinner, Arcade is showing England vs Mexico across its Battersea Power Station, Covent Garden and Tottenham Court Road venues.

The food hall brings together kitchens serving everything from burgers and pizza to Thai and Indian dishes, alongside a well-stocked cocktail menu. Large screens throughout the venues mean you can catch every minute without sacrificing your dinner plans.

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Formerly known as Omeara, Rae's Summer Sports Lounge at The Lowline near London Bridge is showing every England match throughout the tournament, including the last 16 clash against Mexico.

The venue will feature more than eight large screens, DJs before and after the match, six beers on tap and premium cocktails, plus plenty of food options from The Lowline's traders. Doors open from 10pm, giving fans plenty of time to settle in before the 1am kick-off. Next door is one of our favourite London pizza spots too — Spring Street Pizza.





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