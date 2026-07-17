Bob Dylan goes classy with five night London Royal Festival Hall residency

Legendary crooner Bob Dylan is going out on tour yet again, including a string of upcoming London dates later this year.

Testament to the confidence in Dylan’s continuing ability to shift tickets, a five night-residency at the Royal Festival Hall has been announced for this December — just a handful of months away.

The run of gigs begins on Thursday 3rd December, running through to Tuesday, 8th December, with a break on the Sunday.

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London’s Royal Festival Hall has capacity for somewhre in the region of 2,700 attendees, so even adding all the dates together we’re only getting close to the capacity of a single night at The O2. Would we rather see the gravelly-voiced one at the more intimate Royal Festival Hall? Absolutely.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on 22nd July, but there is of course a presale period. This begins two days earlier at 10am on 20th July, and the venue’s presale requires a membership of the Southbank Centre. These start at £60 a year and include access to the Hayward Gallery.

Ticket prices start at £92 a pop, plus a £4 booking fee, and it’s listed as a 2.5 hour show, suggesting we’re not getting a full line-up with support acts this time.

Of course, one benefit of the Southbank Centre’s relatively modern layout is there’s not really a bad seat in the house. And those seats are typically a lot more comfy than those of one of the ancient and beloved West End theatres.

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The residency is part of a wider UK tour that sees Dylan play in a selection of arenas and relatively intimate halls and opera houses across the country. Here’s the full list of dates outside of London:

25th November - Bournemouth, Windsor Hall

26th November - Birmingham, BP Pulse Live

27th November - Sheffield, Utilia Arena

30th November - Blackpool, Opera House

1st December - Blackpool, Opera House

The Royal Festival Hall gigs will mark Dylan’s first concerts in London since his three-day stint at the Royal Albert Hall in 2024. And this was a sequel of sorts to a 2022 four-run concert series at the London Palladium.

Kudos to Dylan’s management — these kind of venues are exactly where the 85-year-old singer is most likely to shine brightest, among London’s offerings.

The Royal Festival Hall’s other upcoming gigs are Pulp tomorrow night, 18th July, Kenny G on 23rd August and Billy Corgan on 1st and 2nd September. What a mix.





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