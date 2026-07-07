Where to watch England vs Norway in London: the best pubs and bars showing the World Cup quarter-final

England's World Cup dream is still alive after a breathtaking win over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, with Thomas Tuchel's side edging one of the tournament's greatest matches to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Next up is Norway, who stand between the Three Lions and a place in the last four. The match kicks off at 10pm BST on Saturday the 11th of July, a much friendlier time for supporters than England's 2am Round of 16 victory, meaning pubs and sports bars across London are expected to be packed with fans.

England could receive a timely boost with Reece James expected to return at right-back after recovering from injury. However, Tuchel will be without Jarell Quansah, who serves a one-match suspension after his red card against Mexico, while Jordan Henderson has also been ruled out after injuring his arm after tumbling over the advertising hoardings after the dramatic victory.

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Whether you're after a giant fan zone, a dedicated sports bar or simply a great pub with plenty of screens, here are some of the best places in London to watch England vs Norway.

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BOXPARK is once again going all out for England's World Cup campaign, with screenings taking place across its Wembley, Camden, Croydon and Shoreditch venues. If you're after atmosphere, this is about as close as you'll get without hopping on a plane, with giant screens, hundreds of fellow England fans and plenty of food and drink to keep you going through another huge knockout night.

With 14 independent street food traders across its venues and plenty of bars serving drinks throughout the evening, it's one of the capital's biggest football fan zones. Tickets are required, so it's worth booking ahead to avoid missing out.

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If you want to lean into the football theme, TOCA Social is an easy shout. The interactive football venue is screening England's quarter-final at both its O2 and Westfield White City locations, giving fans the chance to soak up the atmosphere well before kick-off.

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Every ticket includes a free drink from the standard menu if you arrive early, while a matchday happy hour runs in the build-up to the game. Just bear in mind that this is a ticket-only event, and the football games themselves aren't included with your screening ticket.

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Belushi's has been showing international football for years, so it knows exactly what supporters want on matchday. Both its London Bridge and Shepherd's Bush venues are screening England's clash with Norway, promising giant screens, booming commentary and the sort of atmosphere that starts building long before kick-off.

The London Bridge venue is the standout, with multiple floors packed with TVs and projector screens, plus The Dugout, a dedicated viewing area for fans wanting to be right in the thick of the action. There are also semi-private booths available for larger groups, alongside burgers, wings, loaded fries, craft beer and cocktails.

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For City workers or anyone heading into central London, Tank & Paddle Bishopsgate is another excellent option. Just a short walk from Liverpool Street Station, the venue offers both seated table bookings and standing tickets depending on how you'd rather experience the game.

Spread across two floors, Tank & Paddle pairs live football with its famous yard-long stone-baked pizzas and fresh tank beer brewed by Meantime. Arrive early and you can even squeeze in a game of shuffleboard before England kick off.

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If craft beer is as important as the football, 40ft Brewery should be firmly on your shortlist. Both its Blackhorse Road brewery and Dalston taproom will be screening England's quarter-final, with free entry available for supporters.

Expect giant screens, fresh beer brewed on site and food from Acme Taco, alongside DJs helping build the atmosphere before kick-off. It's a brilliant alternative to the traditional sports pub if you fancy something a little different.

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Fresh from a recent revamp, Bar Kick at The Shoreditch Arms is one of East London's strongest options for football fans. Head downstairs and you'll find six giant screens showing every minute of England's clash with Norway, alongside a lively sports bar atmosphere that's made for big tournament nights.

There's also a strong selection of classic pub food and drinks, making it an easy choice if you're based around Shoreditch or Liverpool Street and want somewhere dedicated to live sport.

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Overlooking London Fields, Pub on the Park has become one of East London's most popular places to watch major sporting events. With 12 screens spread throughout the venue, you won't struggle to find a good view of England's quarter-final.

England matches are walk-ins only, however, so expect it to get busy. If you want a table, you'll need to arrive well before kick-off. Even if you end up watching from outside, takeaway pints mean you'll still be able to soak up the atmosphere.

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The Golden Tooth in Newington Green is throwing itself behind England's World Cup run by transforming both its pub and restaurant into one giant football venue for the evening.

Alongside ice-cold beers, fans can tuck into a special match-night menu created by chef Matthew Scott, featuring dishes including the Shearer's Bun, Steak and Ale Slice and a Yorkshire Hogget Vindaloo. Finish things off with the Builders Tea Basque Cheesecake if you need a sugar boost before the final whistle.

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If you'd rather avoid the biggest crowds, Belleville Brewing Co.'s taproom near Wandsworth Common offers a more relaxed setting for England's quarter-final. The brewery will be showing the match with full commentary across all of its screens while extending its opening hours for the occasion.

Fresh American-style craft beers brewed on site are the main attraction, with World Cup specials often available during England games. Tables can be reserved for groups, although the best spots are first come, first served, so arriving early is still recommended.





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