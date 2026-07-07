Where to watch England vs Norway in London: the best pubs and bars showing the World Cup quarter-final
England are one game away from the World Cup semi-final
England's World Cup dream is still alive after a breathtaking win over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, with Thomas Tuchel's side edging one of the tournament's greatest matches to book their place in the quarter-finals.
Next up is Norway, who stand between the Three Lions and a place in the last four. The match kicks off at 10pm BST on Saturday the 11th of July, a much friendlier time for supporters than England's 2am Round of 16 victory, meaning pubs and sports bars across London are expected to be packed with fans.
England could receive a timely boost with Reece James expected to return at right-back after recovering from injury. However, Tuchel will be without Jarell Quansah, who serves a one-match suspension after his red card against Mexico, while Jordan Henderson has also been ruled out after injuring his arm after tumbling over the advertising hoardings after the dramatic victory.
Whether you're after a giant fan zone, a dedicated sports bar or simply a great pub with plenty of screens, here are some of the best places in London to watch England vs Norway.
BOXPARK
A post shared by BOXPARK WEMBLEY (@boxparkwembley)
A photo posted by on
BOXPARK is once again going all out for England's World Cup campaign, with screenings taking place across its Wembley, Camden, Croydon and Shoreditch venues. If you're after atmosphere, this is about as close as you'll get without hopping on a plane, with giant screens, hundreds of fellow England fans and plenty of food and drink to keep you going through another huge knockout night.
With 14 independent street food traders across its venues and plenty of bars serving drinks throughout the evening, it's one of the capital's biggest football fan zones. Tickets are required, so it's worth booking ahead to avoid missing out.
TOCA Social
A post shared by TOCA Social UK (@tocasocialuk)
A photo posted by on
If you want to lean into the football theme, TOCA Social is an easy shout. The interactive football venue is screening England's quarter-final at both its O2 and Westfield White City locations, giving fans the chance to soak up the atmosphere well before kick-off.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Every ticket includes a free drink from the standard menu if you arrive early, while a matchday happy hour runs in the build-up to the game. Just bear in mind that this is a ticket-only event, and the football games themselves aren't included with your screening ticket.
Belushi's
A post shared by Belushi's Bars (@belushis)
A photo posted by on
Belushi's has been showing international football for years, so it knows exactly what supporters want on matchday. Both its London Bridge and Shepherd's Bush venues are screening England's clash with Norway, promising giant screens, booming commentary and the sort of atmosphere that starts building long before kick-off.
The London Bridge venue is the standout, with multiple floors packed with TVs and projector screens, plus The Dugout, a dedicated viewing area for fans wanting to be right in the thick of the action. There are also semi-private booths available for larger groups, alongside burgers, wings, loaded fries, craft beer and cocktails.
Tank & Paddle Bishopsgate
A post shared by T & P Bishopsgate (@tankandpaddlebishopsgate)
A photo posted by on
For City workers or anyone heading into central London, Tank & Paddle Bishopsgate is another excellent option. Just a short walk from Liverpool Street Station, the venue offers both seated table bookings and standing tickets depending on how you'd rather experience the game.
Spread across two floors, Tank & Paddle pairs live football with its famous yard-long stone-baked pizzas and fresh tank beer brewed by Meantime. Arrive early and you can even squeeze in a game of shuffleboard before England kick off.
40ft Brewery
A post shared by 40FT Brewery (@40ftbrewery)
A photo posted by on
If craft beer is as important as the football, 40ft Brewery should be firmly on your shortlist. Both its Blackhorse Road brewery and Dalston taproom will be screening England's quarter-final, with free entry available for supporters.
Expect giant screens, fresh beer brewed on site and food from Acme Taco, alongside DJs helping build the atmosphere before kick-off. It's a brilliant alternative to the traditional sports pub if you fancy something a little different.
Bar Kick at The Shoreditch Arms
A post shared by The Shoreditch Arms (@theshoreditcharms)
A photo posted by on
Fresh from a recent revamp, Bar Kick at The Shoreditch Arms is one of East London's strongest options for football fans. Head downstairs and you'll find six giant screens showing every minute of England's clash with Norway, alongside a lively sports bar atmosphere that's made for big tournament nights.
There's also a strong selection of classic pub food and drinks, making it an easy choice if you're based around Shoreditch or Liverpool Street and want somewhere dedicated to live sport.
Pub on the Park
A post shared by Pub On The Park (@pubonthepark)
A photo posted by on
Overlooking London Fields, Pub on the Park has become one of East London's most popular places to watch major sporting events. With 12 screens spread throughout the venue, you won't struggle to find a good view of England's quarter-final.
England matches are walk-ins only, however, so expect it to get busy. If you want a table, you'll need to arrive well before kick-off. Even if you end up watching from outside, takeaway pints mean you'll still be able to soak up the atmosphere.
The Golden Tooth
A post shared by The Golden Tooth (@goldentooth.pub)
A photo posted by on
The Golden Tooth in Newington Green is throwing itself behind England's World Cup run by transforming both its pub and restaurant into one giant football venue for the evening.
Alongside ice-cold beers, fans can tuck into a special match-night menu created by chef Matthew Scott, featuring dishes including the Shearer's Bun, Steak and Ale Slice and a Yorkshire Hogget Vindaloo. Finish things off with the Builders Tea Basque Cheesecake if you need a sugar boost before the final whistle.
Belleville Brewing Co.
A post shared by Belleville Brewing Co. (@bellevillebrew)
A photo posted by on
If you'd rather avoid the biggest crowds, Belleville Brewing Co.'s taproom near Wandsworth Common offers a more relaxed setting for England's quarter-final. The brewery will be showing the match with full commentary across all of its screens while extending its opening hours for the occasion.
Fresh American-style craft beers brewed on site are the main attraction, with World Cup specials often available during England games. Tables can be reserved for groups, although the best spots are first come, first served, so arriving early is still recommended.
- This new app shows you a map of every hidden set menu across London’s best restaurants – including Michelin starred spots for less than £30
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.