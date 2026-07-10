Could the UK be getting an extra bank holiday? Keir Starmer teases day off if England wins the 2026 World Cup

Keir Starmer has officially teased an extra bank holiday if England actually does bring it home and return victorious from this year’s World Cup.

Not to jinx anything, and please, have some wood handy to knock on for the duration of this article, but England have actually done pretty well so far during the 2026 World Cup. Whilst there are still two more rounds to go, including a face off against Erling Haarland Norway in a platonic heated rivalry esque match (or at least that’s what most of us are hoping for), there is already whispered, hopeful talk about what will happen if the team manage to bring it home.

Current UK PM Keir Starmer said: “On the question of a bank holiday, I think I don’t want to jinx it, but ask me again if we get to the final.” Although the incumbent Prime Minister is set to resign soon, his official resignation date is 20th July, meaning the match would take place the day before. Call it a sweet sweet parting gift to the nation. Talk about ending on a high.

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The Three Lions will have to beat Norway in the quarter finals first with the match set to take place on Saturday 11th July at 10pm. Until 2026, the squad has made it to fourth place twice previously, the first in Italy in 1990, and the second in Russia in 2018. Our last recorded win was in 1966 when we were also the hosts. Considering people who were born in the same year are turning 60 this year, let’s just say it has been a fair while since a big win. (For the men’s team that is).

If England beats Norway on Saturday, July 11, they will face either Argentina or Switzerland on Wednesday, July 15 (who play each other in the early hours of Sunday morning). In the final, England could potentially face one of four teams: France, Morocco, Spain or Belgium.

If, if England does do the double, an Early Day Motion had previously been pencilled in for Monday 20th for the bank holiday, however it’s more likely it would actually take place on Friday 24th July as not to clash (and let’s face it, overshadow) the Labour Party leadership election.





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