Where to watch the England vs Argentina World Cup semi-final in London

England's World Cup journey hasn't come to an end just yet, mostly in part thanks to the heroics of Jude Bellingham dragging the nation through to the semi-finals with two goals against Norway.

There were a few personnel doubts ahead of the Norway game, ranging from an ill Declan Rice to Jordan Henderson breaking his arm beforehand, but this time there seem to be fewer fitness issues. Reece James featured, so he's hopefully returning to fitness, with the only omissions from the squad the aforementioned Henderson and Jarrell Quansah, who's suspended.

Standing between England and a historic first World Cup final since winning the competition in 1966, England will take on Messi's Argentina on the 15th of July, kicking off at 8pm BST, a much more suitable time than the last few fixtures.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

It does mean pubs and sports bars across London will no doubt be packed with fans, so we've compiled the best places to watch the big match. A few places that have already sold out are not included below, with our list hopefully still accessible for anyone in the city, itching to find a screen after work.

Here are our top picks, ranging from big sports bars to more intimate pubs and everything in between.

A post shared by Belushi’s London Bridge (@belushis_londonbridge) A photo posted by on

Belushi's London Bridge venue still has availability for tickets for the semi-final, promising giant screens and the sort of atmosphere that gets you pumped way before a ball is even kicked.

The venue has multiple floors packed with TVs and projector screens, as well as The Dugout, a dedicated viewing area for fans wanting to be right in the thick of the action. You can also book booths here for larger groups with food and beer, but these are likely to sell out very quickly.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by BOXPARK SHOREDITCH (@boxpark) A photo posted by on

BOXPARK has been a staple of these guides during the tournament, mainly because big sporting events are what this venue does best. There are a few different locations to choose from: Camden, Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley, a stone's throw away from the stadium. BOXPARK excels when it comes to atmosphere, usually the birth of multiple clips during the game that are sometimes even picked up by the broadcasters, so who knows, maybe your tears of joy/sadness will be televised.

For groups plagued by indecision, there are 14 different food traders across the venues, as well as multiple bars, so fetching drinks to throw around shouldn't be too much of a challenge. The event is ticketed, with some still available at the time of writing.

A post shared by Market Place | Food Hall | Bar | Private Hire (@marketplacefoodhall) A photo posted by on

Market Place Food Hall is a great option for the game, with various locations dotted throughout London, including venues in Vauxhall, St Paul's, Peckham, Harrow, and its largest venue, Leicester Square. There are still tables you can book at these locations, with big screens and plenty of food options for groups who can't agree on what to eat before kick-off.

Being a food hall means queues shouldn't be quite as long as a usual pub, and the package deals on offer mean you'll get some beers with your table. It's a good option for larger groups who struggle with decisions.

A post shared by Pub On The Park (@pubonthepark) A photo posted by on

Pub on the Park has become one of East London's more popular locations thanks to the 12 screens on offer, and its walk-ins only, serving the unorganised or spontaneous among us.

If you want a table, you'll need to arrive well before kick-off and plant yourself down in a good spot. It's not all doom and gloom if you arrive late, thanks to the takeaway pints and the outside atmosphere.

A post shared by Barfly Camden (@barflycamden) A photo posted by on

Barfly, the legendary live music venue, was only reopened recently, but now you can go to the iconic venue to watch one of England's most important matches in years. Naturally, there will be a big screen and big beats coming from DJ Dan, so you can all but guarantee a big atmosphere here.

The event is also free, but you will need to get tickets in advance, and upon arrival, there's a healthy selection of beers on top of a new menu in collaboration with Wings and Springs.

A post shared by Belleville Brewing Co. (@bellevillebrew) A photo posted by on

For those seeking a slightly quieter atmosphere, Belleville Brewing Co.'s taproom is near Wandsworth Common. Fresh American-style craft beers are brewed on location and will be the perfect supplement during those nervier moments when Messi is bearing down on goal.

The game's being shown in full, with commentary on, for anyone who wants to listen to the BBC's punditry team. There are reservations for groups, although walk-ins are also accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

A post shared by The Shoreditch Arms (@theshoreditcharms) A photo posted by on

Freshly done up Bar Kick at The Shoreditch Arms is one of East London's strongest options for football fans — and the unorganised thanks to some availability for walk-ins. Tickets have sold out, but if you arrive early enough, you'll be able to find some space.

The venue is downstairs, home to six big screens and a bar perfectly made for tournament nights like this. Plenty of food and drinks are on the menu, so if you're in the Shoreditch area and didn't plan anything, you may be able to find a spot here.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



