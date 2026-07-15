Open House Festival returns to London for 2026, giving the public exclusive access to some of the city’s famously private landmarks

If there’s one universal hobby amongst Brits, it’s snooping. From judging houses you pass on your commute through boroughs you can’t afford to live in, to taking tours around palaces and historic houses, we love a good nosey around somewhere new. Luckily, a festival basically dedicated to this particular pastime is heading our way. The London Open House Festival will be returning to the capital city this September, giving the average Joe access to some of the most private postcodes across the city.

The festival does the impossible: letting mere mortals cross into buildings which are usually strictly off limits to the public. Unlike most times you try and (legally) enter a bougie building, the Open House Festival will be completely free to attend. Running from 12th September until 20th, the lineup has just been revealed, boasting hundreds of sites which are usually locked and bolted to avoid the ruffians traipsing through.

(Image credit: Avery Hill Winter Garden via Open House Festival)

It’s not just a self-guided tour and a quick Wikipedia scroll as you go sort of event, with guided tours, workshops, walking tours, talks, and drop-in sessions all kicking off throughout the week’s festivities.

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The lineup is bursting at the historic seams with plenty of stunning sites, from underground chambers to towers and old theatres. Highlights for 2026 include The London Archives, who are offering behind-the-scenes tours of its site, as well as drop-ins at Blythe Hill House, Broadcasting House (home of the BBC), Chelsea Psychic Garden, and The Smallest Gallery in Soho. There are private residences throwing open their doors, as well as historical homes, gardens, theatres, community centres, cultural sites, farms, hospitals, libraries, observatories, and more. It makes sense that the festival is all about championing accessibility, inclusivity, and community given the breadth of its lineup. In fact, you’ll probably struggle to find something that you don’t like the look of.

This year’s talks span multiple unique sites across the capital, including ones at St Bartholomew’s Hospital and at the “overlooked gem” ST Aldhelm’s Church, Edmonton. The prestigious Morris + Company is also opening its doors for an exhibition on Materials and the Circular Economy, as is Bewck Road Studios, who are hosting an Open Studio and Exhibitions throughout the festival.

The festival spans across every London borough, championing all the gems of London rather than solely the ones with a gift shop and museum. It’s a great chance to learn a little more about the goings-on of your local area, as well as having a good old looksie around some of the buildings you always wander past and wish you could sneak in.

You can peruse the full list of sites taking place in the Open House Festival here.

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