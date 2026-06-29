The best goals of World Cup 2026 so far

The expanded FIFA World Cup has delivered exactly what fans were hoping for: goals, goals and even more goals.

The group stage alone produced a record-breaking 215 goals across 72 matches, smashing the previous tournament record and giving supporters no shortage of moments to replay or discuss with their pals. Rockets from 30 yards, outrageous solo runs, pinpoint free-kicks and last-gasp screamers have all made the cut, with football's biggest stars rubbing shoulders alongside the tournament's surprise packages.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have once again reminded everyone why they belong among the game's greats, but they've been joined by breakout stars such as Bosnia's Alajbegovic, who has announced himself on the biggest stage in style.

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Narrowing it down has been no easy task, but we've picked out the best goals of the tournament so far. With the knockout rounds only just beginning, expect this list to change.

We'll be updating our rankings after every round all the way through to the World Cup final on the 19th of July, so don't be surprised if a few more worldies force their way into the conversation.

Best World Cup goals of the Group stage

The groups have seen some cracking goals, with long range efforts seemingly being incredibly effective as pointed out by BBC pundit and former England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

After Aguero Scored That Goal, I Blacked Out | Joe Hart's Reddit AMA | BBC Football - YouTube Watch On

The Trionda, the ball being used during this tournament, has been spotted by Hart as moving quicker in the air catching a lot of keepers out. You can check out his analysis below at the 8:33 mark, but it raises some interesting theories about Adidas's latest ball.

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Kevin Pina vs Uruguay (Group H, 21 June)

Highlights | Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde | FIFA World Cup 2026™ - YouTube Watch On

Cape Verde had never scored at a World Cup before Kevin Pina stepped up, and he made sure the moment would live long in the memory. Standing more than 30 yards from goal, the midfielder spotted a gap in Uruguay's wall and drilled a fierce, low free-kick through it. The ball skipped off the turf and beyond the dive of Fernando Muslera before crashing into the bottom corner.

It was a goal worthy of any tournament, but its significance made it even sweeter. Not only did it secure a famous 1-0 win, but it also went down as the first World Cup final goal in Cape Verde's history.

Kerim Alajbegovic vs Qatar (Group B, 24 June)

If this tournament has produced a breakout star, Kerim Alajbegovic has every right to be in the conversation. Still only 18, the Bosnia and Herzegovina youngster produced a moment of brilliance that mixed composure with skill.

Picking the ball up on the edge of the box, Alajbegovic danced past two Qatar defenders with quick feet before unleashing a thunderous strike that flew beyond the goalkeeper and into the top corner. It was the sort of goal that announced him to the world, combining fearless dribbling with a finish that gave the keeper absolutely no chance.

Daizen Maeda vs Sweden (Group F, 25 June)

Not every great goal has to come from 30 yards. Japan's opener against Sweden was a reminder that slick teamwork can be just as breathtaking.

The move started with Ritsu Doan exchanging a clever one-two with Ayase Ueda before threading a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Daizen Maeda. Timing his run to perfection, Maeda burst in behind the Swedish defence and calmly slotted beyond the advancing goalkeeper.

Lionel Messi vs Algeria (Group J, 16 June)

Highlights | Argentina 3-0 Algeria | FIFA World Cup 2026™ - YouTube Watch On

Some players make the extraordinary look routine, and Lionel Messi did it again against Algeria. Collecting the ball on the half-turn just outside the penalty area, the Argentina captain took a couple of quick strides before unleashing one of his trademark left-footed efforts.

The shot bent away from Luca Zidane with the pace and whip that has defined so many of Messi's greatest goals, nestling into the corner before the goalkeeper could get close. At 39, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is still capable of producing moments that few others can, and this was yet another reminder that class really is permanent.

Eldor Shomurodov vs DR Congo (Group K, 28 June)

Highlights | Congo DR 3-1 Uzbekistan | FIFA World Cup 2026™ - YouTube Watch On

Uzbekistan's maiden World Cup campaign may have come to an end in the group stage, but it still produced one of the tournament's classiest finishes. With the White Wolves searching for a memorable moment, captain Eldor Shomurodov delivered exactly that.

Spotting the goalkeeper off his line, the experienced forward produced a perfectly judged lob that sailed through the air before dropping into the net. It was a finish that demanded both vision and flawless execution, providing the standout moment of Uzbekistan's historic first appearance at the World Cup.

Wilson Isidor vs Morocco (Group C, 24 June)

Some goals leave goalkeepers flapping, and Wilson Isidor's effort against Morocco was one of them. Collecting the ball just outside the area, the Haiti forward unleashed an unstoppable drive that rocketed across the goal and into the top corner.

Yassine Bounou barely had time to react as the strike flew past him, with its combination of pace, power and pinpoint accuracy making it one of the cleanest hits of the tournament so far.

Ismael Saibari vs Brazil (Group C, 13 June)

Few teams carve Brazil open with such ease, but Ismael Saibari did exactly that. Timing his run to perfection, the Morocco midfielder burst between the two centre-backs to latch onto a perfectly weighted through-ball before producing an ice-cool finish.

With Alisson rushing off his line, Saibari showed remarkable composure to lift the ball first time over the Brazilian goalkeeper and into the net.





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