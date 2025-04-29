Football club-inspired Adidas Samba range leaks ahead of new season

Football fans rejoice! New Adidas Sambas have been leaked to match the kits of different football clubs manufactured by Adidas. That means if you’re a fan of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and more, you can get some matching sneakers to match your game-day clobber.

The leak comes from House of Heat, with the new drop also featuring Liverpool-themed trainers. This marks the first look we’ve had at Adidas and Liverpool gear, now that the recently crowned Premier League champions have moved on from Nike in favour of the German sportswear manufacturer. Juventus, Tigres UANL, and Arsenal are also featured in the new collection.

Each of the shoes is sporting the colours of the club it represents – although Juventus has gone for black and pink, to give it some edge against standard Samba colourways – as well as an oversized logo on the tongue of the shoe.

A few major clubs are missing that Adidas sponsors, so hopefully, we'll see more teams featured, like Ajax, Celtic, Roma, Benfica, and more in the future.

At the time of writing, there is no information about when the trainers will be released or their price point. Given Liverpool's upcoming move to Adidas for the 2025/26 season, a trainer release is unlikely before then, as the club sees out the remainder of its Nike deal. Consequently, the earliest possible release would be the start of the new season. More details are expected to become available soon as the season approaches.

If you’re looking top pick something up a bit sooner, then the Adidas EURO 2025 collection will be right up your street, with plenty of the kits putting the male counterparts to shame.

