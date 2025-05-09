Mental health takes centre stage as Premier League matches raise awareness

All Premier League matches this weekend will highlight mental health as part of the Inside Matters campaign. This initiative aims to raise awareness and encourage fans to check in on the well-being of others they're close with.

Ahead of UK Mental Health Awareness Week (May 12-18), the Premier League and its clubs will dedicate fixtures on May 10-11 to promoting positive conversations around mental health.

The campaign will highlight ongoing community work and support available for fans facing mental health challenges, with plenty of Premier League stars involved and on board with the necessary initiative.

Research by the Premier League indicates the power of football in fostering connections and initiating valuable conversations.

The League is urging fans to leverage their passion for the game as a starting point to connect with fellow supporters, friends, and family, ultimately contributing positively to their mental well-being.

To encourage these vital conversations, players and managers across the Premier League have participated in a project where they were filmed making calls to check in on loved ones.

Examples include West Ham United head coach Graham Potter speaking with his brother, Brentford’s Thomas Frank connecting with his mother-in-law, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes calling former teammate Juan Mata, and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson reaching out to goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

This week, these personal conversations will be shared across Premier League and club channels, so keep an eye out for them.

To provide access to professional support, the Premier League is partnering with Shout, a free and confidential 24/7 text support service.

This service, run by the charity Mental Health Innovations, is available to anyone in the UK struggling with mental health. Fans can text 'SHOUT' to 85258 to receive immediate support from trained volunteers supervised by an expert clinical team.

The Premier League is funding to bolster Shout’s helpline services this weekend and throughout Mental Health Awareness Week to help anyone who needs a chat.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters emphasised the unique position of football: “Football has a unique ability to bring people together and spark conversations. We want to harness this power to encourage fans to check in on those they care about.



"It is important that we and our clubs use our reach to encourage more conversations around mental health…we can inspire people to take positive action by talking to each other, which could have a positive impact on those who really need it.”

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn is another prominent supporter of ‘Inside Matters’. He recently discussed with club legend Alan Shearer the significance of discussing mental wellbeing in a BBC Sport feature scheduled to air this weekend.

Reflecting on the importance of open conversation, Burn stated, “Mental health does not discriminate, it affects everybody…when you speak about it and open up to people, you realise that everyone has something going on…I would always encourage people to take the time to check in on others.”



The Inside Matters campaign is integral to the Premier League and clubs’ ongoing commitment to incorporating mental health and wellbeing into their core policies and practices, supporting players, fans, communities, and schools.

So if you have a pal or loved one having a tough time, make sure to check in, chat, and let them know they’ve got you.