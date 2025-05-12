Rave and football reconnect in new Boiler Room x Umbro collection

Umbro and Boiler Room have teamed up for a third time, launching a new capsule celebrating both the pitch and the dancefloor — and the well-documented relationship between footie gear and rave culture.

But it's not just about rave — Umbro and Boiler Room are hoping to highlight the bridge between grime and football fashion, too. The most recent drop, captured in a Lewisham shoot by Simon Wheatley, shows off the new range. A group of artists, including Novelist, Merky ACE, Renz, Kruz Leone, Chamber45, and MStackz rock the clothes on offer, as they wait by an ice cream van and grab a cone.

The new range features a shell suit, football-inspired tops, shorts and a hoodie – with both Umbro and Boiler Room instantly noticeable when looking at the pieces.

The tracksuit, a staple of a previous drop, has also returned, this time in a fresh colourway alongside a new iteration of the football top that was a highlight last time around.

You can treat yourself to these items now on the Boiler Room website, or over at End. However, the drop is limited, so expect them to sell out fast, as was the case with the previous two collaborations between the iconic sportswear brand and the popular home of different club and dance events.