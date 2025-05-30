Ballers: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welcome to Wrexham gets renewed for a fifth season - and gets a spin-off

We may not have scored a goal during a Champions League game, but we’ve experienced a pretty similar feeling of euphoria and joy, thanks to the news that Welcome to Wrexham has been renewed for another season.

FX’s documentary series follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they continue their pursuit of glory as owners of the Welsh football team, Wrexham AFC. And even if the team wasn’t doing well yet (which they kind of really are, having just secured promotion to the English Championship), it’s clearly seeing success as the show has been renewed for a fifth season.

(Image credit: Kya Banasko / Getty)

The next season will follow the club’s upcoming debut in the EFL Championship after its third consecutive promotion. Season four is currently airing on Disney+, having premiered earlier this month; however, we don’t have any news on when season five will be released yet.

It seems Reynolds and McElhenney may have the magic touch, with Wrexham AFC's impressive hat-trick of consecutive promotions since the pair bought the club for just £2 million in February 2021. The club has since received further investment rumoured to be in the region of £500 million.

Welcome to Wrexham | Season 4 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Hopefully, they’ll be bringing some of that winning alchemy to their next venture, Mexico’s Club Necaxa. Variety reported they bought a stake in the Mexican club in April 2024, joining other starry investors like Eva Longoria. FX greenlit a similar Wrexham-esque docu-series about the club, which is set to premiere later this summer across Disney+.

The show will - unsurprisingly - follow Mexico’s Club Necaxa. Led by Longoria, the actor hopes to "reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s oldest and most storied football clubs” with the help of the Mario and Luigi of actors-turned-football-investors, Reynolds and McElhenney.

The series follows “a turbulent, transformational time marked by staff shake-ups, career-defining injuries and the relentless grit of a football team determined to defy expectations and deliver hope to its city of Aguascalientes, Mexico. Once a powerhouse in Mexican football, Club Necaxa has spent decades navigating instability, including relocations, relegation battles and near-constant reinvention."

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Are we seeing a bit of a US soccerenaissance at the moment? It seems so.

Welcome to Wrexham has got its own impressive team, being produced by More Better Productions Maximum Effort, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures and exec produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Ker, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas.