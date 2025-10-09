O2 customers can now add TNT Sports to their plan — and save cash doing it

O2 just made your next matchday a whole lot simpler. From today (9th October 2025), TNT Sports is officially available as part of O2 Extras, meaning you can stream hundreds of live games, from the Premier League to The Ashes, without juggling extra logins, cables or subscriptions.

For £26.99 a month, customers get access to TNT Sports via the discovery+ app, unlocking an absolute mountain of live sport at home or on the go. And because this is O2, there’s a little sweetener too: sign up through O2 Extras, and you’ll save £2 off your monthly airtime bill. Not bad for something that includes Champions League nights and Grand Slam tennis.

The line-up is stacked. Premier League football, the Emirates and Adobe Women’s FA Cups, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. Rugby fans can enjoy Gallagher Premiership, Premiership Women’s Rugby, and the Quilter Nations Series, while cricket lovers get The Ashes, plus full coverage of Grand Slam tennis (Australian Open, Roland-Garros) and cycling’s greatest hits, including the Tour de France. There’s even MotoGP and the World Snooker Tour for good measure.

“Sport has a special way of bringing people together,” says David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2. “Now, for the first time, we’re expanding O2 Extras to include a sport subscription. Families can gather round for epic matches and save money doing it.”

Adding TNT Sports is refreshingly simple. Just head to the MyO2 app, tap through to O2 Extras, and add the subscription to your plan. The £26.99 charge (minus your £2 discount) will appear on your regular O2 bill, so there’s no faff or extra paperwork.

TNT Sports now joins a stacked lineup of entertainment Extras, including Disney+, Prime, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Cafeyn, meaning your O2 plan continues to be the most flexible entertainment bundle in town.

Whether you’re chasing Champions League glory, checking in on The Ashes, or catching every kick of the rugby season, O2’s new TNT Sports Extra makes it easier and cheaper to stay in the game.