Phil Babb: From Anfield to Aphrodite Hills Resort, still putting smiles on faces

Perched on a sun-drenched hillside, Aphrodite Hills Resort is the kind of place that makes you want to slow down the moment you arrive. With stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean, manicured golf courses, tennis courts, and a wealth of restaurants and leisure facilities, it’s a full-on holiday playground.

Whether you’re wandering the cobbled streets of the village or relaxing by the pool, it’s easy to see why both visitors and coaches like Phil Babb keep coming back.

(Image credit: Aphrodite Hills Resort)

It’s just after midday when I find Phil Babb, and he’s exactly as you’d hope: grinning, relaxed, and surrounded by chaos. The morning session at Aphrodite Hills’ Masters Football Camps has just wrapped up, and the former Liverpool defender is still out on the pitch laughing with the kids, ribbing the staff, greeting parents who look just as thrilled as their offspring.

There’s an easy warmth about him, the kind that doesn’t switch off once the whistle’s blown. We wander up to the resort’s golf club for a drink and a chat. Babb’s in a great mood, talkative, still clearly buzzing from the session and ready to spend the day relaxing.

“Fun’s the key,” he says, settling into his chair with a grin. “You’ve got to remember, they’re on holiday. It’s about the memories as much as the skills.”

Finding a second home in Cyprus

Babb still lives in the UK, where he works closely with Liverpool Football Club, hosting at Anfield on matchdays and representing the club around the world, but he’s also a familiar face at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Cyprus, where he coaches as part of Masters Football Camps.

“It came about through the old Masters Football network,” he explains. “I’d done a few camps in the UK, a few abroad, Thailand, Nigeria, even one in a shanty district. That one stuck with me. You realise it’s all about the kids. Seeing them light up when they learn something, that’s the reward.”

He first came to Aphrodite Hills Resort about four years ago and was instantly hooked. “We stayed a few extra days, made friends here, it’s an incredible spot. I’ve been back loads, even on holiday. When they asked if I’d come back to coach again, it was a no-brainer.”

Coaching the next generation (and creating memories)

(Image credit: Aphrodite Hills Resort)

The sessions are a mix of focus and fun, a balance that Babb’s honed perfectly. “You’ve got everything from kids who’ve never done a step-over before to ones who’ve been in academies,” he says. “You adjust. Sometimes it’s about teaching a trick; sometimes it’s just about giving them a moment.”

He leans forward, laughing. “There was a kid once who hadn’t touched the ball all game. I told him to hang around by the goal. Then I backheeled one into his path, and he scored. You should’ve seen him and his mum! That’s it, that’s the magic. You’ve created a memory.”

It’s not just about football, though. “We had a kid once who’d been bullied at school. By the end of the week, you could see the change; his confidence came back. His mum burst into tears, thanking us. That’s why we do it. Yeah, it’s football, but it’s also about helping kids find something in themselves.”

“You’re the benchmark — they’re watching you”

Coaching kids isn’t all cones and bibs; it’s also about setting an example. “How you carry yourself is massive,” he says. “The kids see you around the resort in the evening, and they come over: ‘Hi, Coach Phil!’ They’re watching, learning. You’ve got to show them what professionalism looks like, even off the pitch.”

Sometimes, that even extends to proving your credentials. “One year, a bunch of 13-year-olds didn’t believe I’d played for Liverpool. They huddled round a phone, Googled me, and when they saw it, their whole attitude changed! Suddenly, I went from ‘some bloke in a red shirt’ to ‘Premier League legend’. It was hilarious.”

(Image credit: Mark Thompson/Allsport via Getty Images)

When the conversation turns to the modern game, Babb’s thoughtful. “It’s a different world now. After a game, we’d go into a pub with the fans, win or lose, you faced it. You’d talk about it, shake hands. That connection’s gone. Players are protected now, and that’s fine; they’re huge assets, 100-million-pound players. But it means they’re more detached.”

He pauses. “Social media’s a blessing and a curse. Players open themselves up to abuse that just didn’t exist before. You can see why so many of them talk about mental health now. Back then, you’d have a bad game, you’d get told in person. Now it’s thousands of people online.”

The evolution on the training ground, though, is something he admires. “The sport science, the nutrition, it’s next level. If we’d had that 30 years ago, who knows? I look at Liverpool’s setup now, and it’s world-class. They’re getting blood tests and chef-prepped meals. We were having beans on toast!”

The love of the game never leaves

Even after retiring at 33, Babb never fell out of love with football. “The love of the game comes before the career. When you’re a kid, kicking a ball against a wall for eight hours, that’s it, that’s the joy. The professional bits are just a bonus.”

He’s philosophical about retirement, too. “I’d been in the game 17 years. I didn’t want to keep slogging it in the Championship. I had businesses going, I had things lined up. That’s the key, having something after football. I’ve seen too many lads struggle when it all stops.”

Life’s sunnier now

(Image credit: Aphrodite Hills Resort)

Babb grins, looking out toward the golf course. “I love coming back here. Me and my partner love tennis, we play, we hit the driving range, we just enjoy the weather. When we left Manchester, it was two degrees. You land here, and it’s 24. Can’t complain.”

He laughs when I ask about his bucket list. “Apparently, you can ski in the mountains and swim in the sea on the same day here. That’s on the list. Next time, I’m doing both.”

After a career spent marking Cantona, Shearer and Yorke, you might expect Phil Babb to be winding down. But whether he’s teaching a six-year-old how to Cruyff turn or chatting to parents by the pitch, it’s clear that same spark that once defined him at Anfield is still there, just in a sunnier and much more relaxed setting.

To find out more about staying at the Cyprus resort, visit Aphrodite Hills Resort, as well as for information on the Masters Football Camps coming in the future.





