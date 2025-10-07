Barcelona v Villarreal is heading to Miami in a controversial move
Villareal's new home for one night only
In a decision that’s already being called “exceptional”, UEFA has reluctantly green-lit a controversial plan to play a European league match outside of Europe, with Villarreal set to host Barcelona in Miami this December.
A domestic Spanish La Liga fixture, usually taking place in Spain, will now be played on the other side of the Atlantic, in Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium. And fans across the continent, as well as the sport’s governing bodies, aren’t exactly thrilled.
UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said the move is “regrettable” and "should not be seen as setting a precedent." The governing body only allowed it because FIFA’s current rules don’t provide a solid enough legal basis to block it. Much like many things, a loophole has been found.
But Čeferin wasn’t holding back. “League matches should be played at home; anything else would deprive loyal fans of their rights and could distort competitions,” he said, reiterating UEFA’s commitment to keeping domestic football... well, domestic.
Fan groups like Football Supporters Europe (FSE) were far less diplomatic, calling the move a “betrayal” and warning of “long-lasting harm” to the fabric of the sport. The EU’s commissioner for sport, Glenn Micallef, joined the chorus of criticism, calling the game a “betrayal of local communities” and urging serious conversations about football’s sustainability issues, including bloated calendars, spiralling agent fees, and the relentless push for global revenue.
If you’re getting déjà vu, there’s a reason. La Liga has tried this before, first in 2019 with a scrapped Barcelona v Girona match in Miami, then again last year with an aborted Barça-Atletico fixture. Both collapsed under pressure. This time, however, they’ve squeezed it through.
And it’s not just Spain. Italy’s Serie A is planning a Milan vs Como clash in Perth, Australia, next February, marking what some are calling the start of a worrying trend: the slow export of Europe’s domestic leagues to overseas markets. It brings into question the credibility of the competition with Villareal now missing a home fixture from this season.
Premier League CEO Richard Masters, for the record, says there are no plans to follow suit. The infamous “39th game” idea, a Premier League round played abroad, was shelved back in 2008 after a massive fan backlash. So far, a few European leagues are holding the line.
Still, with the current legal grey areas, UEFA admits its hands are tied. But the governing body is now pushing for tougher FIFA regulations to stop more of these match migrations in the future. Until that happens, don’t be surprised if your team’s next "home" game requires a passport.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
