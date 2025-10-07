Barcelona v Villarreal is heading to Miami in a controversial move

In a decision that’s already being called “exceptional”, UEFA has reluctantly green-lit a controversial plan to play a European league match outside of Europe, with Villarreal set to host Barcelona in Miami this December.

A domestic Spanish La Liga fixture, usually taking place in Spain, will now be played on the other side of the Atlantic, in Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium. And fans across the continent, as well as the sport’s governing bodies, aren’t exactly thrilled.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said the move is “regrettable” and "should not be seen as setting a precedent." The governing body only allowed it because FIFA’s current rules don’t provide a solid enough legal basis to block it. Much like many things, a loophole has been found.

But Čeferin wasn’t holding back. “League matches should be played at home; anything else would deprive loyal fans of their rights and could distort competitions,” he said, reiterating UEFA’s commitment to keeping domestic football... well, domestic.

Fan groups like Football Supporters Europe (FSE) were far less diplomatic, calling the move a “betrayal” and warning of “long-lasting harm” to the fabric of the sport. The EU’s commissioner for sport, Glenn Micallef, joined the chorus of criticism, calling the game a “betrayal of local communities” and urging serious conversations about football’s sustainability issues, including bloated calendars, spiralling agent fees, and the relentless push for global revenue.

FC BARCELONA 2 vs 3 VILLARREAL | LALIGA 2024/25 MD37 🔵🔴 - YouTube Watch On

If you’re getting déjà vu, there’s a reason. La Liga has tried this before, first in 2019 with a scrapped Barcelona v Girona match in Miami, then again last year with an aborted Barça-Atletico fixture. Both collapsed under pressure. This time, however, they’ve squeezed it through.

And it’s not just Spain. Italy’s Serie A is planning a Milan vs Como clash in Perth, Australia, next February, marking what some are calling the start of a worrying trend: the slow export of Europe’s domestic leagues to overseas markets. It brings into question the credibility of the competition with Villareal now missing a home fixture from this season.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Premier League CEO Richard Masters, for the record, says there are no plans to follow suit. The infamous “39th game” idea, a Premier League round played abroad, was shelved back in 2008 after a massive fan backlash. So far, a few European leagues are holding the line.

Still, with the current legal grey areas, UEFA admits its hands are tied. But the governing body is now pushing for tougher FIFA regulations to stop more of these match migrations in the future. Until that happens, don’t be surprised if your team’s next "home" game requires a passport.