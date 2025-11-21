How to start snowboarding: The complete beginner’s guide
Essential gear, expert tips and the best destinations
Considering hitting the slopes for the first time? We’ve got the ultimate beginner’s guide to snowboarding, with tips from the pros for everything from choosing a snowboard to finding your ideal ski resort, which means all you need to worry about is finding the powder stashes.
Oh, and preparing for the inevitable face plant. “Don't worry about falling over – it will happen and you just need to keep getting back up,” says Jamie Barrow, professional snowboarder and officially the world’s fastest snowboarder (211kmph if you were wondering). “You’ll spend most of your time on your bum at first, but you'll soon be hooked.”
The Gear
Having the right gear isn’t about looking the part, it’s about staying safe, warm and in control. Good kit can make the difference between spending the day battling fogged-up goggles, freezing fingers and aching feet, or actually enjoying your first runs.
The right helmet protects you when (not if) you take a tumble, proper layers keep your temperature steady as you switch between sweating and shivering, and well-fitted boots and boards give you the stability you need to progress quickly. Invest wisely now and you’ll spend far less time falling over.
Don’t be a hot head – why the right helmet is worth forking out for
Here’s a scary stat: head injuries account for between 40 and 47 per cent of skiing and snowboarding accidents requiring hospital treatment. Ed Leigh, former professional snowboarder and Ski Sunday presenter, warns against cost-cutting. “Get a helmet with the highest safety spec possible,” says Ed.
“What’s a difference of £30 when you can avoid a traumatic brain injury? And when you try it on, take your goggles and check they fit together snuggly, otherwise you’ll get cold air funnelled into the helmet.” We recommend helmets with MIPS or Wavecel, built-in layers of shock-absorbing material which move in the event of an impact, redirecting rotational motion away from the head.
Keep your eyes on the prize with the right goggles
Choosing the right goggles can be a minefield. Yellow lenses enhance contrast on cloudy days, while blue and mirrored lenses reduce glare. Thankfully, the growing popularity of magnetic lens systems (which allow lenses to be snapped on and off in a nanosecond), means slope-side lens swaps are now much easier. Got cash to splash?
Consider goggles with Oakley’s Prizm Technology, which uses precisely tuned lens tints to filter out specific light wavelengths while enhancing others. Beware of cheap goggles, which will fog up (anti-fogging treatments, which prevent water droplets from forming, are a godsend), will be less scratch-resistant, and have thinner lens foam (opt for triple-layer foam where possible). Lenses are either cylindrical (the boxy goggles sported by skiers in the eighties) or spherical. We recommend the latter for reduced image distortion and a wider field of view.
How to find jackets and pants which will keep you warm, dry and comfortable
Tempted by that ultra-insulated Michelin Man-style jacket or snowboard pants? Think twice. “I like my snowboard jackets light – ideally a shell jacket, so I can layer up or down as necessary,” says Ed Leigh. As for the waterproofing? According to Ed, the sweet spot is a 15K waterproof rating, which provides protection against 15,000 millimetres of water pressure, making it suitable for moderate rain and snow.
Key features include underarm zippered vents on jackets, as well as a powder skirt to keep snow out of your nether regions (crucial for beginners who’ll spend a significant amount of time on their backside). Wrist gaiters keep hands warm, lift pass pockets allow you to navigate ski lift barriers without retrieving your ski pass and Life Pockets, lined with thermal materials, will extend your device’s battery life. Bring on the slopeside selfies!
The hardware you’ll need to maximise your time on the hill
Snowboards fall into three categories: all-mountain, which have a twin or directional shape and medium flex suitable for all types of terrain, freestyle, designed for the park with a twin-tipped symmetrical shape to make it easier to ride switch (backwards), and freeride/powder, which have added stiffness for better control at speed, and a directional shape for extra float in powder.
Heavier riders generally need a longer board, while smaller riders benefit from shorter, more manoeuvrable boards. If your shoe size is a UK 9.5 or larger, opt for a wide board (almost all brands produce wide versions). Speaking of boots, plump for heat-moulded ones if possible. After you purchase the boots, their thermo-active foam liner will be heated until it becomes malleable.
Handy extras
It’s the little things that make a big difference on the mountain. Handy extras can turn a cold, frustrating day into a smooth, comfortable one, think warm mittens that keep your fingers functional, a snood that stops icy wind shooting down your jacket, or a base layer that keeps you dry rather than clammy.
These small additions boost your comfort, extend your time on the slopes and help you focus on actually learning to ride rather than battling the elements. Consider them the unsung heroes of your snowboarding setup.
Where to go for snow
Dream of pulling 360s? Consider the Swiss resort of Laax. “Laax has everything,” says professional snowboarder and Buff-sponsored athlete Sabrina Cakmakli. “It’s got one of the world’s best fun parks, and it’s got super fun terrain for powder days.” This winter, the resort unveils the world’s first on-demand, Uber-style cable car.
If après-ski is a priority, consider Verbier, says Warren Smith, Helly Hansen ambassador. “My favourite resort for après-ski is Verbier. It’s got an energy that really lifts people. The Hotel Farinet is where the magic happens. Amazing bands, affordable drinks and the most incredible atmosphere!”
Val Thorens in France is one of the world’s most beginner-friendly resorts. “It’s a brilliant place to learn to snowboard,” says Jamie Barrow, the world’s fastest snowboarder. “There are so many great beginner slopes, but there’s also plenty of terrain for progression. There are lots of budget options when it comes to accommodation, too.”
Tamara Hinson is a Shortlist contributor with a soft spot for Asia, mountain biking and snowboarding. Her work has appeared in the Times, Conde Nast Traveller and Wanderlust, and her favourite places include Singapore, Osaka, in Japan, and Tamil Nadu, in India. Her pet hates are selfies and dog backpacks.
