How to start snowboarding: The complete beginner’s guide

Considering hitting the slopes for the first time? We’ve got the ultimate beginner’s guide to snowboarding, with tips from the pros for everything from choosing a snowboard to finding your ideal ski resort, which means all you need to worry about is finding the powder stashes.

Oh, and preparing for the inevitable face plant. “Don't worry about falling over – it will happen and you just need to keep getting back up,” says Jamie Barrow, professional snowboarder and officially the world’s fastest snowboarder (211kmph if you were wondering). “You’ll spend most of your time on your bum at first, but you'll soon be hooked.”

The Gear

Having the right gear isn’t about looking the part, it’s about staying safe, warm and in control. Good kit can make the difference between spending the day battling fogged-up goggles, freezing fingers and aching feet, or actually enjoying your first runs.

The right helmet protects you when (not if) you take a tumble, proper layers keep your temperature steady as you switch between sweating and shivering, and well-fitted boots and boards give you the stability you need to progress quickly. Invest wisely now and you’ll spend far less time falling over.

Don’t be a hot head – why the right helmet is worth forking out for

Here’s a scary stat: head injuries account for between 40 and 47 per cent of skiing and snowboarding accidents requiring hospital treatment. Ed Leigh, former professional snowboarder and Ski Sunday presenter, warns against cost-cutting. “Get a helmet with the highest safety spec possible,” says Ed.

“What’s a difference of £30 when you can avoid a traumatic brain injury? And when you try it on, take your goggles and check they fit together snuggly, otherwise you’ll get cold air funnelled into the helmet.” We recommend helmets with MIPS or Wavecel, built-in layers of shock-absorbing material which move in the event of an impact, redirecting rotational motion away from the head.

Anon Ski & Snowboard Helmet £215 at burton.com This helmet’s BOA Fit System allows the strap to be tightened with a quick crank of a dial.

Keep your eyes on the prize with the right goggles

Choosing the right goggles can be a minefield. Yellow lenses enhance contrast on cloudy days, while blue and mirrored lenses reduce glare. Thankfully, the growing popularity of magnetic lens systems (which allow lenses to be snapped on and off in a nanosecond), means slope-side lens swaps are now much easier. Got cash to splash?

Consider goggles with Oakley’s Prizm Technology, which uses precisely tuned lens tints to filter out specific light wavelengths while enhancing others. Beware of cheap goggles, which will fog up (anti-fogging treatments, which prevent water droplets from forming, are a godsend), will be less scratch-resistant, and have thinner lens foam (opt for triple-layer foam where possible). Lenses are either cylindrical (the boxy goggles sported by skiers in the eighties) or spherical. We recommend the latter for reduced image distortion and a wider field of view.

Oakley Flight Deck Pro M Snow Goggles £303 at Oakley These goggles have a huge field of view, Prizm Lens Technology and anti-fog lens lamination. Anon M6 Goggles + Bonus Lens + MFI® Face Mask £270 at burton.com Anon’s M6 Goggles kick fogging to the kerb with full perimeter venting, while Magna-Tech technology allows lightning-fast lens changes.

How to find jackets and pants which will keep you warm, dry and comfortable

Tempted by that ultra-insulated Michelin Man-style jacket or snowboard pants? Think twice. “I like my snowboard jackets light – ideally a shell jacket, so I can layer up or down as necessary,” says Ed Leigh. As for the waterproofing? According to Ed, the sweet spot is a 15K waterproof rating, which provides protection against 15,000 millimetres of water pressure, making it suitable for moderate rain and snow.

Key features include underarm zippered vents on jackets, as well as a powder skirt to keep snow out of your nether regions (crucial for beginners who’ll spend a significant amount of time on their backside). Wrist gaiters keep hands warm, lift pass pockets allow you to navigate ski lift barriers without retrieving your ski pass and Life Pockets, lined with thermal materials, will extend your device’s battery life. Bring on the slopeside selfies!

Burton Reserve GORE-TEX 2L Insulated Jacket £390 at burton.com Stand out on the slopes with this ultra-bright Gore-tex jacket featuring a killer combo of taped seams, low-profile insulation and more pockets than you can shake a snowboard at. DC Shoes Tundra - Technical Snow Jacket for Men £240 at dcshoes.co.uk Yes, it’s camouflage, but you’ll still stand out in this jacket, which has waist and cuff gaiters as well as a jacket-to-pant attachment (nobody wants to see a builder’s – or boarder’s – bum, after all). Bonus points for the use of recycled polyester. Snow and Rock Peak Performance Mens Edge Insulated Ski Pants £320 at Snow and Rock Could you be mistaken for a ski lift repairman in these hi-vis trousers? Possibly. Should you care? Absolutely not, especially given the precision-engineered areas of reinforcement.

The hardware you’ll need to maximise your time on the hill

Snowboards fall into three categories: all-mountain, which have a twin or directional shape and medium flex suitable for all types of terrain, freestyle, designed for the park with a twin-tipped symmetrical shape to make it easier to ride switch (backwards), and freeride/powder, which have added stiffness for better control at speed, and a directional shape for extra float in powder.

Heavier riders generally need a longer board, while smaller riders benefit from shorter, more manoeuvrable boards. If your shoe size is a UK 9.5 or larger, opt for a wide board (almost all brands produce wide versions). Speaking of boots, plump for heat-moulded ones if possible. After you purchase the boots, their thermo-active foam liner will be heated until it becomes malleable.

Salomon LAUNCH BOA SJ BOA £320 at Salomon - US Salomon’s boots have a BOA-controlled harness which ensures your heel sticks to the back of the boot like glue, as well as a heat-moldable liner for maximum comfort, whether you’re hitting the hill or dancing on the table at your favourite après-ski bar. Burton Space Sack Snowboard Bag £75 at burton.com Save your board from bashes with Burton’s Commuter Space Sack Board Bag, made from heavy-duty polyester with a PFC-free water repellent treatment and a PU (polyurethane) coating. YES Select Kowalchuk Men's Snowboard Bindings £252.95 at eu.yessnowboards.com Who wouldn’t want bindings featuring a space-travelling skeleton on the backplate? But there’s substance as well as style here, thanks to the ultra-comfortable footbed and the switch-friendly symmetrical design. Kink 2026 Snowboard £430 at blue-tomato.com The twin-tipped Kink is great for beginners (especially those keen to progress quickly) thanks to its forgiving flex and unbeatable edge control.

Handy extras

It’s the little things that make a big difference on the mountain. Handy extras can turn a cold, frustrating day into a smooth, comfortable one, think warm mittens that keep your fingers functional, a snood that stops icy wind shooting down your jacket, or a base layer that keeps you dry rather than clammy.

These small additions boost your comfort, extend your time on the slopes and help you focus on actually learning to ride rather than battling the elements. Consider them the unsung heroes of your snowboarding setup.

Buff Gem Iron Grey by Meg Smith Original EcoStretch Neckwear £12.71 at buff.com Buff’s snoods can be worn in 12 different ways. Their seamless, sweat-wicking material means zero chafing and provides UPF 50 protection, too. Mountain Warehouse How High Mens Baselayer Top View at Mountain Warehouse UK It’s all about the base with this ultra-bright base layer, made from sweat-wicking material and with a rolled turtleneck to fine tune temperature control. ThirtyTwo Corp Xlt Mittens £65 at blue-tomato.com Upgrade your high fives with these mittens from ThirtyTwo.

Where to go for snow

Dream of pulling 360s? Consider the Swiss resort of Laax. “Laax has everything,” says professional snowboarder and Buff-sponsored athlete Sabrina Cakmakli. “It’s got one of the world’s best fun parks, and it’s got super fun terrain for powder days.” This winter, the resort unveils the world’s first on-demand, Uber-style cable car.

If après-ski is a priority, consider Verbier, says Warren Smith, Helly Hansen ambassador. “My favourite resort for après-ski is Verbier. It’s got an energy that really lifts people. The Hotel Farinet is where the magic happens. Amazing bands, affordable drinks and the most incredible atmosphere!”

Val Thorens in France is one of the world’s most beginner-friendly resorts. “It’s a brilliant place to learn to snowboard,” says Jamie Barrow, the world’s fastest snowboarder. “There are so many great beginner slopes, but there’s also plenty of terrain for progression. There are lots of budget options when it comes to accommodation, too.”





