Amazon is about to make watching football feel like a video game

PSG lifting the Champions League trophy
(Image credit: Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Champions League football is about to look very different; Amazon is rolling out Prime Vision, a new alternative feed that layers live data and tactical graphics directly onto your screen. The new feed is debuting in the UK for the Tottenham vs Villarreal match this Tuesday.

Instead of just watching the match as usual, viewers will see player names, sprint speeds, jump heights and even passing options appear over the action in real-time.

Every shot on target will bring up ball speed and goal probability, while a “momentum bar” predicts which side is most likely to score next. There’s even a live tactical map tracking all 22 players at once, like you’re peeking at the manager’s tablet.

It’s essentially football with a gaming overlay, like playing EA FC, only you’re not holding the controller. Amazon has already tested Prime Vision with NFL coverage in the US, where it picked up an Emmy and proved especially popular with younger viewers. Now, it’s giving Champions League fans the same treatment.

For the viewer, the appeal is obvious. Prime Vision breaks down the game in a way that’s instant and easy to follow, whether you’re a die-hard who loves analysing xG or someone who just wants to know who that player charging down the wing actually is.

It makes matches more immersive, more interactive and, crucially, more fun. And if you’d rather stick to the traditional coverage? That option’s still there, too.

Amazon is betting that this hybrid of football and gaming will win over fans who’ve grown up with highlights, TikTok clips and consoles instead of ninety-minute matches. If it works, Champions League nights could soon feel less like watching TV and more like stepping into the game itself.

Morgan Truder
Morgan Truder
Staff Writer

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

