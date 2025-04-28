Xbox and O2 play together with new Game Pass Ultimate offering

O2 have announced a brand new offering, and if you’re a gamer, you’re going to be in for a treat as the phone network has partnered with Xbox to offer Game Pass Ultimate as one of their extras.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the top tier of the subscription and offers over a hundred games available to play. This means all Xbox first-party games are available to the service on day one – including the recently remastered Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

If you’re unsure on what the service has to offer, we have you covered, with the best games on Xbox Game Pass.

The service is £14.99 a month for O2 customers. Still, if you do subscribe to the service, you’ll also get a £1 saving on your airtime bill. Thanks to the cloud services on offer as part of Game Pass, you don’t need a console or PC to run the game,s with LG and Samsung TVs able to download the Game Pass app and stream the games. You will need a controller, though.

This is just one of the more recent additions to O2 extras, which already includes Disney Plus and Amazon Prime memberships. If you have an existing Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can still select it as an O2 Extra. However, to avoid double dipping on charges, make sure you cancel your current Microsoft subscription. A 6-month minimum commitment period applies.

