How to watch World Cup 2026 for free: live stream every game

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve, presumably, missed out on a ticket to the World Cup that actively hates its attending fans. No matter, because you can watch every game of the tournament for free in the UK (as long as you’re prepared not to sleep for about 25 of the next 39 nights).

The bad news? The Three Lions' hurt has now stretched to 60 years. But for the first time since 1998, the Tartan Army’s back in the big time!

Hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada – but mainly the U.S. – World Cup 2026 stands to be the ultimate summer hate-watch. Remember Brazil vs Germany in 2014? It’ll be just like that, only with football’s soul clad in yellow and blue, and the pummeling spread over five and a half weeks and 104 games.

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That’s at least 62.5% more football than you’d have got at any previous editions, which technically makes this the biggest World Cup ever. And as any American would tell you, bigger is always better.

Yet football’s rose-tinted light has an annoying way of beautifying everything it touches. Behold Lamine Yamal, 18 years of age and already the most mesmerisingly assured footballer on the planet. Harry Kane, as pacey as a pensioner running for the bus with a cart full of groceries, yet deadly in the box. Kylian Mbappe, derided but far more effective on the international stage than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The unknown who lifts the roof off with a wonder-strike and earns a £60m move to Chelsea on a 12-year contract.

Like Roger Milla’s dance, Roberto Baggio’s penalty and Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt, let’s hope the enduring image of this World Cup is something that happens on the pitch rather than off it.

The heat is literally on. Leave your refillable water bottles at home, beware of the ICE and things might be okay. FIFA was right about one thing, it turns out: football has united the world in some respects.

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How to watch World Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

In the UK, every game of the World Cup is free-to-air courtesy of either the BBC or ITV. Scroll down to find out whch games are on which channels.

Each of the broadcasters will also live stream their coverage on BBC iPlayer and ITVX respectively.

It's not something to be taken for granted, seeing as virtually every game is locked behind a paywall in some places, such as the U.S..

If you're abroad right now, you won't be able to tap into that free coverage unless you use a VPN, such as Norton VPN.

Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2026 from anywhere

A VPN lets you access your usual (geo-restricted) streaming services from anywhere in the world, all while protecting your data. Well worth a few pounds a month.

We recommend Norton VPN for its speed and reliability. Give it a whirl risk-free:

World Cup Exclusive ▶︎ Norton VPN MEGA Deal – 60-day money back guarantee Watch your free World Cup stream without limits. Norton VPN delivers fast, secure connections with worldwide servers, so you can stream games from anywhere with ease.



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2026 World Cup fixtures

(All times BST)

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 11

8pm – Mexico vs South Africa | ITVX

Friday, June 12

3am – South Korea vs Czech Republic | ITVX

8pm – Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina | BBC iPlayer

Saturday, June 13

2am – USA vs Paraguay | BBC iPlayer

8pm – Qatar vs Switzerland | ITVX

11pm – Brazil vs Morocco | BBC iPlayer

Sunday, June 14

2am – Haiti vs Scotland | BBC iPlayer

5am – Australia vs Turkey | ITVX

6pm – Germany vs Curacao | ITVX

9pm – Netherlands vs Japan | ITVX

Monday, June 15

12am – Ivory Coast vs Ecuador | BBC iPlayer

3am – Sweden vs Tunisia | ITVX

5pm – Spain vs Cape Verde | ITVX

8pm – Belgium vs Egypt | BBC iPlayer

11pm – Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay | ITVX

Tuesday, June 16

2am – Iran vs New Zealand | BBC iPlayer

8pm – France vs Senegal | BBC iPlayer

11pm – Iraq vs Norway | BBC iPlayer

Wednesday, June 17

2am – Argentina vs Algeria | ITVX

5am – Austria vs Jordan | BBC iPlayer

6pm – Portugal vs DR Congo | BBC iPlayer

9pm – England vs Croatia | ITVX

Thursday, June 18

12am – Ghana vs Panama | ITVX

3am – Uzbekistan vs Colombia | BBC iPlayer

5pm – Czech Republic vs South Africa | BBC iPlayer

8pm – Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina | ITVX

11pm – Canada vs Qatar | ITVX

Friday, June 19

2am – Mexico vs South Korea | BBC iPlayer

8pm – USA vs Australia | BBC iPlayer

11pm – Scotland vs Morocco | ITVX

Saturday, June 20

2am – Brazil vs Haiti | ITVX

5am – Turkey vs Paraguay | ITVX

6pm – Netherlands vs Sweden | BBC iPlayer

9pm – Germany vs Ivory Coast | ITVX

Sunday, June 21

1am – Ecuador vs Curacao | BBC iPlayer

5am – Tunisia vs Japan | BBC iPlayer

5pm – Spain vs Saudi Arabia | BBC iPlayer

8pm – Belgium vs Iran | ITVX

11pm – Uruguay vs Cape Verde | BBC iPlayer

Monday, June 22

2am – New Zealand vs Egypt | ITVX

6pm – Argentina vs Austria | BBC iPlayer

10pm – France vs Iraq | BBC iPlayer

Tuesday, June 23

1am – Norway vs Senegal | ITVX

4am – Jordan vs Algeria | ITVX

6pm – Portugal vs Uzbekistan | ITVX

9pm – England vs Ghana | BBC iPlayer

Wednesday, June 24

12am – Panama vs Croatia | BBC iPlayer

3am – Colombia vs DR Congo | ITVX

8pm – Switzerland vs Canada | ITVX

8pm – Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar | ITVX

11pm – Morocco vs Haiti | BBC iPlayer

11pm – Scotland vs Brazil | BBC iPlayer

Thursday, June 25

2am – South Africa vs South Korea | BBC iPlayer

2am – Czech Republic vs Mexico | BBC iPlayer

9pm – Curacao vs Ivory Coast | BBC iPlayer

9pm – Ecuador vs Germany | BBC iPlayer

Friday, June 26

12am – Tunisia vs Netherlands | BBC iPlayer

12am – Japan vs Sweden | BBC iPlayer

3am – Turkey vs USA | ITVX

3am – Paraguay vs Australia | ITVX

8pm – Norway vs France | ITVX

8pm – Senegal vs Iraq | ITVX

Saturday, June 27

1am – Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia | ITVX

1am – Uruguay vs Spain | ITVX

4am – New Zealand vs Belgium | BBC iPlayer

4am – Egypt vs Iran | BBC iPlayer

10pm – Panama vs England | ITVX

10pm – Croatia vs Ghana | ITVX

Sunday, June 28

12.30am – Colombia vs Portugal | BBC iPlayer

12.30am – DR Congo vs Uzbekistan | BBC iPlayer

3am – Algeria vs Austria | BBC iPlayer

3am – Jordan vs Argentina | BBC iPlayer

KNOCKOUT STAGE

ROUND OF 32

Sunday, June 28

8pm – A2 vs B2

Monday, June 29

6pm – C1 vs F2

9.30pm – E1 vs A/B/C/D/F3

Tuesday, June 30

2am – F1 vs C2

6pm – E2 vs I2

10pm – I1 vs C/D/F/G/H3

Wednesday, July 1

2am – A1 vs C/E/F/H/I3

5pm – L1 vs E/H/I/J/K3

9pm – G1 vs A/E/H/I/J3

Thursday, July 2

1am – D1 vs B/E/F/I/J3

8pm – H1 vs J2

Friday, July 3

12am – K2 vs L2

4am – B1 vs E/F/G/I/J3

7pm – D2 vs G2

11pm – J1 vs H2

Saturday, July 4

2.30am – K1 vs D/E/I/J/L3

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, July 4

6pm – Round of 16 game 1

10pm – Round of 16 game 2

Sunday, July 5

9pm – Round of 16 game 3

Monday, July 6

1am – Round of 16 game 4

8pm – Round of 16 game 5

Tuesday, July 7

1am – Round of 16 game 6

5pm – Round of 16 game 7

9pm – Round of 16 game 8

QUARTER-FINALS

Thursday, July 9

9pm – Quarter-final 1

Friday, July 10

8pm – Quarter-final 2

Saturday, July 11

10pm – Quarter-final 3

Sunday, July 12

2am – Quarter-final 4

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday, July 14

8pm – Semi-final 1

Wednesday, July 15

8pm – Semi-final 2

FINALS

Saturday, July 18

10pm – Third-place playoff

Sunday, July 19

8pm – 2026 FIFA World Cup final





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