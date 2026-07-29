A free London Gallery is closing for good this week, so here's your last chance to visit

A London art gallery is closing up shop this week, and we bet there’s a good chance you’ve never even set foot in it. This is the Science Gallery, part of King’s College London.

There are just a couple of days left to visit the gallery, which ends its run when the current set of exhibitions close on 31st July.

The Science Gallery’s closure was announced a while back, in April 2026.

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Why? It’s all part of a rather bland-sounding “refocusing of institutional resources towards education, research and innovation priorities."

It’s perhaps no great surprise, though, given you don’t have to try too hard to hear about University funding crises.

What's on at the Science Gallery?

But, back to the point: we have just a couple of days left to visit the Science Gallery, so what’s on?

There are three exihibitions on at the gallery.

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A Thread That Binds Us comprises a couple of “tapestry-based works” exploring themes of mental health in families.

The pieces are by Amber Roper and there’s a visitor interaction element here too, with the public encouraged to add threads to one of the exhibits. We’re not sure this part is still active, though, just handfuls of hours away from the place shutting up shop.

Directly linked by medium but not theme, Threads of Protest features textile works about inequality in maternity care. It merges artworks with research from Dr Gemma Mckenzie, who has looked into the issue as part of her postdoctoral work.

“Building on the historic use of thread as a form of protest in women’s art, the exhibition uses crochet as a practical and accessible creative language to communicate experiences that are often unheard,” says the Science Gallery.

The gallery’s most recent opening, from late May, is The Art of Care: Through the Eyes of Tomorrows Doctors. It features works produced by King’s College London students, following placements in GP surgeries as part of their study.

“Working in teams and supported by clinicians and artists, students responded to their experiences through a wide range of creative media — including painting, sculpture, poetry, photography, film, and interactive work,” reads the exhibition description.

It’s a kind of insider’s view of a theme, with an outsider art bent, at least assuming many of those taking part likely did not have a life-long interaction with these mediums. Fascinating stuff.

The Science Gallery is a different kind of art gallery, and we bet some of you will be passing right by it in the next couple of days. It’s part of the King’s College London campus just outside of London Bridge station. Give it a visit before it's too late.

It’s open until 6pm each day this week, with Friday 31st July the last day it’s set to open. The Science Gallery originally opened in 2018.





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