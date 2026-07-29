London’s wildfire threats: These are the boroughs most at risk

We’re entering our 112th heatwave of the summer (okay, our fourth) and 30 degree weather is scarily becoming the norm. With the incessant hot weather comes the heightened risk of wildfires across the UK. With blazes having swept across France, Scotland, and already moving further down south, Londoners are now frantically searching to see if they could be at risk.

Civic chiefs have warned that London is at extreme risk of wildfires, after fires already broke out near Walthamstow last week. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to create firebreakers to protect their homes, while a new map has highlighted the areas of London most at risk from wildfire threats.

The geospatial analytics company Map Impact analysed the risks in every borough across the city, marking out Havering as the spot most in danger. It’s the only borough which stretches across the M25 at the far east of the capital. The second highest borough at risk is Hounslow, to the West of the capital.

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Just over 11% of Havering’s land was analysed as being at high risk or very high risk of wildfire, with Hounslow slightly behind it at 10%. According to the research, wildfires are more likely in Outer London boroughs where there are more dry green spaces versus the city centre.

The borough with the third highest risk was Ealing, with just over 9% of the borough at high or very high risk of wildfires. Barking & Dagenham was next, at 8.69%, followed by Bexley at 8.21%, Redbridge at 7.14%, Richmond-upon-Thames with 6.28%, Hillingdon at 6.23%, Enfield with 6%, Merton with 5.81%, Harrow at 5.54%, and Brent 5.04%. At around half the wildfire risk as the boroughs with the highest dangers was Sutton and Greenwich, both on 4.84%. Some of the lowest were Westminster, Croydon, and Lambeth, which were all under 4%.

(Image credit: Map Impact 2026 / Esri, Vantor, EarthStar, Geographic, and GIS User Community)

Another factor in the map of risk was how populated the areas are, including how many people visit the area, as this makes accidentally sparked blazes more likely. Which is a polite way of saying that humans are often stupid and/or irresponsible. Think barbecues, cigarettes, etcetera. Wildfires can also be caused by sunlight on a glass bottle or shard (like when you learn how to burn something using a magnifying glass in the sunshine), or sparks from machinery and vehicles.

(Image credit: Map Impact)

The London Fire Brigade has issued guidance around the wildfires, including advising people to clear two to three metre strips around their garden to create firebreaks, which was echoed by Sir Sadiq Khan.

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LFB Assistant Commissioner Tom Goodall said: “As these very warm and dry conditions continue, we encourage all landowners, including households, to take any precautionary measures they can to protect properties in the event of a fire.

“Residents can also help minimise damage by keeping grass cut low and cutting back trees and shrubbery, particularly around the edges.”





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