10 places to watch the 2026 World Cup in London (even if you’re not an England fan...)

It’s a World Cup summer, which means we once again unite as a nation in the hope that England's men's team can finally end the years of hurt. It’s also that time to get weirdly invested in the fortunes of underdog nations or seeing whether Messi still has the legs to guide Argentina to a fourth World Cup.

If you’re not wedded to seeing how the team with the three lions on their shirt progresses, and quite like the idea of watching Brazil in a sea of yellow, we’ve picked 10 spots around the capital where you can watch the World Cup with supporters from other nations competing to beat England to that Jules Rimet trophy...

(Image credit: The Garden Vauxhall)

6 South Lambeth Place, Vauxhall, SW8 1SP

Whether you’re hoping Mexico is the co-host to go the furthest in the competition or you want to join London’s contingent of Ecuadorian supporters, The Garden Vauxhall is giving its beer garden a full Latino makeover. Along with showing live matches (including the early morning kick-off ones), there’ll be Latino street food to soak up cocktails with, and DJs on hand to amp up the celebrations when Neymar scores a worldie. It’s also worth mentioning that there are areas to take cover if the British summer does its usual and rain interrupts play.

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(Image credit: Nordic Bar London)

25 Newman St, London W1T 1PN

The clue is in the name. This is a place to join Norwegian and Swedish supporters, with the Fitzrovia spot just a few minutes walk from Tottenham Court Road station. The Nordic Bar invites you to watch the World Cup like a viking with bookings and walk-ins welcomed. You can look forward to enjoying a pint of Thor’s Piss Lager, dining on Swedish meatballs and swapping a pint glass for a viking horn. Doors will remain open at 2am to cover any games kicking off later in the evening too.

(Image credit: Gold Coast)

224 Portland Rd, London SE25 4QB

Head south of the river and you’ll find a place where Ghana’s World Cup hopes are the priority. You can knock back a bottle of Ghanian beer and it won’t take long for that food aroma to hit you and have you grabbing a menu. Tuck into some nyma choma or some yam balls. Gold Coast is offering entry packages for the World Cup, which gets you some food, your first drink and entry. There’ll also be DJs and giveaways to get you in the mood to get behind the Black Stars this summer.

(Image credit: A Toca)

341 Wandsworth Rd, London SW8 2JH

This restaurant is roughly ten minutes walk from Stockwell or Nine Elms underground stations and one for the Portugal fans, and maybe the Cape Verde ones as well. You can fill up on Francesinhas, grilled meat or tackle the tapas menu, then slump back and take in the action on the big screens. You will need to book a table to secure your viewing and eating spot.

(Image credit: Tia Maria)

126 S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RB

Pull on something yellow and make your way to South Lambeth to the Brazilian bar and restaurant known for its live music (that does like to stick on the football as well). The food and drink menu has everything from Fejioda to Caipirinhas and aims to give you a bit of Brazil — minus the weather, sadly, and definitely the beaches. If you like your drinking or eating spots lively and want to get swept up in the sights and sounds of the nation that’s lifted that trophy five times already, this is a place to be.

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(Image credit: De Hems)

11 Macclesfield Street, W1D 5BW

One of the most iconic images of any World Cup is when the Orange Army makes it to the tournament. Expect a flood of orange to descend on this Dutch cafe and bar just a short walk from Covent Garden underground station. You’ll need to book a spot with confirmed viewings of the Netherlands’ three group stage matches. There’s an extensive drinks menu and plenty of small plates and larger ones to tuck into here as well. It might also be a spot to find Curaçao supporters as this will be the Dutch Caribbean island’s first ever World Cup appearance.

(Image credit: The Maple Leaf)

41 Maiden Ln, London WC2E 7LJ

Canada is co-hosting this year’s tournament, so if you want to join fellow Canadians and root for the team nicknamed the Canucks, this is the best-known Canadian-themed bar in London. There’s poutine on the menu, you can sip on Canadian beers and get distracted by the sports memorabilia as you wander to the toilets. They’ve got 14 screens to stare and shout at, so you should have no problem finding a prime spot to watch the action.

(Image credit: Munich Cricket Club)

Tower Hill location - 9 Crutched Friars, London EC3N 2AR

Don’t be confused by cricket in the name, as the Bavarian-themed Bierkeller is a hot spot for German Bundesliga football action and will also be a place to see how the national side fare. All of Germany's matches will be shown here letting you sink steins of beer, and feast on bratwursts with offers available if you’ve turned up in a big group. Along with its Tower Hill location, you can also have a Germanfest at Munich Cricket Club locations at Canary Wharf and Victoria.

(Image credit: The Volley)

211 Old St, London EC1V 9NR

The East London pub dedicated to football has become a hub for French domestic football viewing and should be a prime spot to watch Mbappe and company try and make it to the final... and be on the right side of the result this time. There’s plenty of screens dotted around including private ones, craft beers aplenty and unlike most pubs, it takes its pre-match and half-time grub a little more seriously.

(Image credit: club 360)

Unit 10, The High Cross Centre, Fountayne Rd, London N15 4QN

Scottish scran spot Auld Hag is hosting a World Cup fan zone for the Tartan Army where all three of Scotland’s group games will be shown. They’ve got a license until 6am if you want to keep drinking through the night and there’ll also be plenty of food including Auld Hag’s morning rolls and pies. It’s a ticketed event if you want to join the Tartan Army and you’ll need to get to Club 360 in North London, which is about a five minute walk from Tottenham Hale station.





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