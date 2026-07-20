When will the Wimbledon 2027 ballot open? Everything you need to know about securing courtside tickets

The summer of sports is gradually coming to an end, with many out-of-breath players and many spectators thoroughly hungover, after keeping up the sportsmanship game of boosting the UK economy through pints whilst watching others stay healthy. Between the World Cup, Silverstone, and Wimbledon, it’s a toss-up between which was harder to get tickets for. And not to sound like your Year 11 teacher, but preparation is key – and Wimbledon clearly feel the same, as the ballot for 2027 will be opening up very soon.

Even though it’s barely been a minute since Jannik Sinner lifted the glitzy (and weighty by the looks of things) trophy, we're already prepping for the next match point. As the 2026 Wimbledon Championships close and the grass recovers, those who didn’t make an influencer invite or make it out of the queue are already eyeing up the first ball thwack of the 2027 season and getting on the guest list to see it.

As well as the famous queue which offers everyday joes a chance to get on-the-day tickets (one of the only major sporting events in the world to offer this), most people – at least those without a follower count or an Oscar nomination – have to head to the ballot for tickets. The mysterious Wimbledon Public Ballot allows anyone and everyone (read: plebs) to get their hands on some highly coveted Centre Court, Court One and Court Two tickets. The powers that be at Wimbledon are pretty hot on keeping things as fair as possible, from the strawberries, which have strict rules (minimum of 10) and a strict price cap (£2.85), to the open queue, so it’s not exactly a surprise they use the ballot system as the easiest way to hand out the seriously sought-after seats.

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If you’re looking to enter the ballot, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for the opening date, which is usually towards the beginning of September. Once it kicks off, it stays open for a couple of weeks, meaning you have ample time to enter your name. You can only register once per person, so it’s worth relentlessly messaging your mates’ group chat to remind them to enter too, so you can double your chances and create tension if only one of you makes it.

If successful, applicants are usually informed around January and February. If you’re one of the lucky ones, you will need to accept and actually pay for the tickets pretty quickly, as there’s a strict deadline by which you’re given to do it; otherwise, you’ll find them reallocated. Which would be the biggest fumble since Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter? It’s one entry per household, but the entry allows for two tickets, as Wimbledon knows it’s way more fun watching as a pair.

The ballot allocation is completely random, so you aren’t able to request a specific date or courts. On the plus side, it means you’ve got an equal chance at setting primo seats as everyone else.

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To enter the ballot, you need to have a myWimbledon account, which is connected to the AELTC, which is basically the hub of all tennis-related updates, including the main site where you can book public courts around London. You can create an account via Wimbledon’s official website, where you can also opt in to updates that will keep you better abreast of the goings-on (aka ballot stuff).

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If you’re not lucky enough to ace the ballot, there’s always the queue, which we have a complete guide on how to master.

The 2027 Wimbledon Championships will kick off (or hit off) on June 28th and run until July 11th, with the qualifiers taking place on the 21st.





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