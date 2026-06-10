"I miss the team dearly": Sir Geoff Hurst on the pressures, memories and legacy of England's 1966 World Cup win — and whether the 2026 squad have a chance

For most footballers, a World Cup final is the biggest game they'll ever play. For Sir Geoff Hurst, it became something much bigger than that.

The former England striker remains the only player ever to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final and go on to win, a feat that helped secure England's one and only World Cup triumph back in 1966. Sixty years on, that afternoon at Wembley still looms large over English football, revisited every time another tournament rolls around and another generation dares to dream that this may be the year.

Now, as England prepares for another shot at the big one, Hurst is teaming up with The Ivy Collection to launch its limited-edition 1966 menu, a World Cup-inspired lunch offering celebrating the year that changed English football forever.

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Ahead of the tournament, we caught up with the England legend to talk heritage, penalty pressure, Harry Kane's chances of claiming the Golden Boot and why he believes England could still be lifting the trophy this summer.

England 4-2 West Germany | 1966 FIFA World Cup Final | Highlights - YouTube Watch On

For Hurst, his place in football history is less about medals and memories and more about belonging to something bigger than yourself.

"Heritage is about pride and being part of something that lives far beyond your own career," he says. "It's knowing that what you did on the pitch becomes part of the nation's memory."

That feeling has only grown as the decades have passed. What happened at Wembley in 1966 has transcended British football, becoming a cultural touchstone that continues to shape how England supporters view every major tournament that follows.

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Looking back, Hurst says he never imagined the final would take on such significance. "In some ways it's strange," he says. "You're just focused on the game. It's only afterwards that you realise what it has come to mean to people. It's a privilege."

The qualities that would still thrive today

Football has changed dramatically since England's World Cup-winning side lifted the trophy, but Hurst believes some qualities never go out of fashion.

"Our teamwork and resilience," he says when asked what elements of the '66 squad would translate into the modern game. "What made us successful was how well we worked as a unit and supported each other."

It's that collective spirit that stands out most when he reflects on the squad. "I miss the team dearly," he adds.

While tactics, technology and athleticism have evolved, Hurst believes the emotional side of football remains remarkably consistent.

"The pressure of big moments," he says. "Penalty shootouts will always feel the same, no matter the year or event. They're scary and thrilling."

Why the World Cup magic hasn't disappeared

(Image credit: Photo by Daily Mirror/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Football's relationship with fans looks very different in 2026 than it did in 1966. Players live under constant scrutiny; every moment is analysed online, and supporters can follow every detail of a tournament from their phones.

Sir Geoff Hurst's 5 Big World Cup predictions (Image credit: The Ivy ) Winner: England or France

England or France Runner-up: Spain

Spain Dark horses: Portugal

Portugal Player of the tournament: 'An attacking player from England or France'

'An attacking player from England or France' Top scorer: Harry Kane

Yet Hurst believes the essence of the World Cup remains untouched. "It's changed, but mostly for the better."

"Fans are closer to the action than ever before, but the excitement of a World Cup and what it means still feels exactly the same."

As another England squad prepares to shoulder the expectations that come with representing the country on football's biggest stage, Hurst's advice is simple.

Geoff stressed its importance, stating, "Enjoy it, first and foremost, because it can go quickly."

"Stay grounded, stay together as a group and don't lose sight of what got you there in the first place."

It's advice that comes from experience. Few people understand the aftermath of World Cup success better than a man defined by it.

Why England should believe

Few people understand the unique pressure that comes with representing England at a World Cup. Every generation carries the weight of expectation, the constant comparisons and the lingering question of whether they can achieve what Hurst's side managed in 1966.

Yet despite six decades of near misses, his belief in England remains undimmed.

"England have a very good chance," he says.

It's a measured assessment rather than blind optimism. Hurst expects France and Spain to be among the leading contenders, with Portugal his choice as dark horses, but he sees enough quality in the current squad to mount a serious challenge.

"At least the semi-finals," he says. "Anything beyond that and you're in the final and anything can happen."





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