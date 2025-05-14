Grab a free pint of beer today at these London pubs

Fancy a free pint? Craft Union is giving away 10,000 of them as part of its tenth birthday celebrations.

On May 14th only, you can pick up a free pint of beer, or other drink, from Craft Union’s pubs.

“We’re turning 10 years young – and it’s all thanks to you! To celebrate we’re giving back the best way we know how... with 10,000 free drinks for our customers,” says Craft Union.

Drinks on the list include a pint of Moretti, a 25cl Gordon’s with mixer, a glass of Coke or Schweppes Lemonade.

Not sure if there’s a Craft Union pub nearby? Here’s a non-exhaustive list of the chain’s pubs across London:

Pride of Pimlico, Pimlico

Sea Horse, Fleet Street

George, Southwark

Queen Victoria, Bermondsey

Blue Anchor, Bermondsey

George Canning, Camberwell

Marquis of Cornwallis, Bethnal Green

Old George, Bethnal Green

Nags Head, Peckham

Five Bells, New Cross

Anchor, Battersea

Hand in Hand, Brixton

You can check out other Craft Union venues near you over at the company’s website.

Free pints aren’t the only part of the birthday bash either. If you buy a Heineken (inc 0%), a Moretti, an Old Mout Cider or Brixton Reliance IPA on May 14th and keep your receipt, you can enter a prize draw in which someone will win £10,000.

A form on the website lets you input your receipt number, along with other basic details. You’ll have to do so by 23:55pm on May 14th for it to count as a valid entry.

Craft Union will also give money to charity, with 10p from every pint sold on May 14 going to “each pub’s chosen local cause.”

Craft Union is a part of the Stonegate group, which also owns the Be at One, Slug & Lettuce and Social Pub & Kitchen brands, among others.