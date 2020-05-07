Xbox Series X gameplay footage: 13 games revealed

Microsoft has finally revealed what we've all been waiting for: just what the first Xbox Series X game footage looks like.

An online presentation (naturally, given the current Covid-19 situation) was our closest look yet as to what the the games on the Xbox Series X will look like.

In all, there were 13 games that showed off footage - including the already announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla. While the footage on show was rather brief, it was good to see the sort of quality of gaming we are going to see on next-gen consoles such as the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

It has to be noted, however, that these aren't the biggest games on show. Apart from Assassin's Creed, we're yet to see the likes of Halo and Gears of War (and let's not forget that we are still waiting for a Forza reveal). These will likely come at a later time.

For now, though, here are 13 trailers for the upcoming games - if you want to see sheer quality, then head to the Chorus, scares then Scorn looks ace and for driving mayhem, then Dirt 5 is your friend.

1. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Official synopsis: Ninth century AD. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, a Viking raider, Eivor, leads a clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Their mission: establish a new permanent home, no matter the cost.

2. Scarlett Nexus

3. Scorn

In a far distant future, humanity’s last hope falls into the hands of an elite group of psionic soldiers, who battle an invincible threat known as, Others. Unravel the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in, Scarlet Nexus.

Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure currently in development by Ebb Software.





4. Call of the Sea

5. Dirt 5

Call of the Sea is an otherworldly adventure game set in the 1930s South Pacific. Explore a lush island paradise and puzzle out the secrets of a lost civilization in the hunt for your husband’s missing expeditio.

6. Chorus

Dirt 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of Dirt – bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style.

7. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodline 2

Chorus is a new space-flight combat shooter releasing in 2021. Become Nara and Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, on a compelling, personal journey of redemption. Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter.

8. Second Extinction

Enter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society. Experience Seattle - a city full of alluring, dangerous, characters and factions. You are dead now but stronger, quicker, more alluring and with potential for so much more.

9. Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Second Extinction is an intense 3 player co-op FPS, where you work as a team to take down large groups of savage mutated dinosaurs. Fight through a maelstrom of bullets, bombs, teeth, claws and gore, it's up to you to reclaim Earth!

Official synopsis: Become Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza grunt left on the brink of death by the man he trusted most. Take up your legendary bat and get ready to crack some underworld skulls in dynamic RPG combat set against the backdrop of modern-day Japan.

10. The Ascent

11. The Medium

The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?

12. Madden NFL 21

The Medium is a next-gen psychological horror game, featuring a 'dual' soundtrack by Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski.





13. Bright Memory: Infinite

Madden FLis an American football video game series developed by EA Tiburon for EA SportsFind gridiron glory in Madden FL 21.

Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light...