Turns out, not everyone is returning for Spider-Man 3

There was us thinking that EVERYONE was going to be in Spider-Man 3. The third film in the Tom Holland-lead franchise (which will no doubt have Home in the title, given the first two were Homecoming and Far From Home) has been snapping up famous actors who have either played Spider-Man before or been in the films.

Although unconfirmed, it's thought that Tobey Maguire is making a return, as is Andrew Garfield. We can also expect the likes of Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina to pop up as Electro and Doc-Oc respectively. There's also talk or Kirsten Dunst returning as Mary Jane and this being the first big-screen appearance for Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Phew.

One person that didn't get an invite, though, is Dane DeHaan. He played the Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and has revealed that his character is part of the bursting roster of famous faces.

Speaking to The Radio Times he said: "There's no truth to those rumours. I don't even know how that would be pulled off," he explained. "I would certainly love to make some kind of movie like that again. I like making superhero movies or in that kind of world and I'm sure I'll find myself in that world again. And I have no idea what they're doing with the Spider-Man movies now, but I don't really understand a world in which that would be possible."

Er, it's called the Multi-Verse DeHaan. The Multi-Verse.

Spider-Man hasn't had much luck with third films. Sam Raimi (who is now directing Doctor Strange and the Multi-Verse of Madness incidentally) directed to marvellous Spidey movies but the third was a bloated mess that has one of the strangest jazz-infused emo scenes you will ever see.

Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man couldn't stretch to a third film, probably because of the Dubstep fight scene between Spider-Man and Electro - that's enough to kill any franchise.

But we have high hopes for this one - if the rumours are true about the swathes of people coming back, then this will be a Spidey movie of epic proportions.

Spider-Man: Everybody's Home, anyone?