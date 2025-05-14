Super Mario movie sequel name has accidentally leaked

We’ve known the release date for Universal’s popular Super Mario movie follow-up for quite some time, with the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie set to arrive less than a year away on April 3rd 2026.

But we didn’t know what it was going to be called. Until now, that is.

The name for the follow-up was accidentally revealed before quickly being taken down as part of an official NBCUniversal press release, listing the film as Super Mario World, named alongside other releases we already know are coming including Wicked: For Good, Shrek and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

Considering the source of the leak and the fact that everything else in the press release is legit, Mario's next adventure will likely be getting that ‘World’ title. Given the haste with which the press release was taken down and altered, it seems likely NBCUniversal was on the end of Doug Bowser’s fury, the current President of Nintendo America.

Yoshi joining an epic yarn?

The ending of the previous film teased the introduction of Mario’s loyal companion Yoshi, whom we first saw in Super Mario World the game when it was released in 1990 on the SNES. The name of the sequel won’t come as a surprise to many as a result. Seeing everyone’s favourite green dinosaur knocking about the big screen will be exciting for long-term fans and franchise newcomers alike.

We still don’t know who will be returning for the sequel just yet, but given the first film's success, there shouldn’t be any issues getting back what turned out to be one of the most stacked voice casts in recent years. It featured Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and many more. Not only will the returning stars be exciting to see, but who is added to the cast will be just as intriguing, with Danny DeVito already throwing his cap in the ring to voice Wario.

The original Mario movie remains the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, although the recently released A Minecraft Movie is chasing it down, now hovering near the billion-dollar box office mark itself.