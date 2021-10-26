Tom Holland teases 'coolest scene ever' in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a lot riding on it. It will be the next Marvel movie released after Eternals which will either have everyone in a superhero frenzy or will have cooled the crowd when it comes to Marvel movies.

That's because the reviews for Eternals have, so far, been very mixed. Spider-Man: No Way Home, though, is getting the hype that it needs and the latest is from Empire magazine which has some juicy details about Spidey's third standalone movie in the MCU.

In an interview with Tom Holland, he spoke about some scenes in the movie and revealed what he believes is "the coolest scene ever". On paper it doesn't sound like much, but the reveal is that it features a mysterious character alongside recurring characters Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

“It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing,” says Holland. “The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor.”

Now, who could that fourth person be to make it so cool? We're hoping it's one of the rumoured old-school Spider-Men, with both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire tipped to be in the movie.

Or it could be an Avenger who joins the fun - we know from the trailers that Doctor Strange is in the film and is the one that causes a multi-verse mess.

Whoever it is, it's good that Holland didn't spoil the reveal completely, as he has a habit of doing. In this very interview he notes he doesn't know if the other Spider-Men will be in the film, revealing once again: “I don’t know. I’m always in the dark. If they are, no-one’s told me.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out 17 December.