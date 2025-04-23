ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Early Thunderbolts reviews revealed — we've got a deep Marvel movie on our hands

Andrew Williams
23 April 2025

Marvel’s Thunderbolts just had its European premiere screening at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square.

We weren’t there this time, but plenty of other folks were. And Marvel also held additional screenings for the megafans and influencers out there.

Some of them have let loose on social media to let the world know what they think of Thunderbolts. And, so far, it’s all pretty positive.

Disclaimer: these early social media reviews are never an ideal way to judge a film. Influencers, bloggers and YouTubers are, perhaps sensibly, aware they get invited to these things as part of the hype cycle of a film — not as pro critics.

However, they did have some interesting impressions this time around. There’s a lot of comment about how Thunderbolts has a significant focus on mental health as a theme.

One X post that really makes us want to get into the cinema and see the film comes from YouTuber Sean Chandler.

Mia Pfluger digs a little deeper into those darker themes, suggesting the concept of the Thunderbolts as reject antiheroes has some actual weight to it.

Rendy Jones also comments on how Thunderbolts approaches mental health as a theme:

There was also some of the classic social media gushing, courtesy of Chris Gallardo, who makes the film sound like the greatest thing you’ll ever see. It probably isn’t, but who knows:

The social media reaction that had the greatest impact on us, though, came from YouTuber Cris Parker. He explains how someone nearby was live-translating the whole film into Spanish, live. Maybe it’s time to close all cinemas. They had a good run.

Thunderbolts is out on May 2, and it’s directed by Jake Schrier. Having more of a human bent to it than most Marvel movies makes sense in this context, given Schrier’s previous projects include things like TV show Beef, 2012’s Robot & Frank and earnest teen comedy Paper Towns.

