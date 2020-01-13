This LEGO Old Trafford is a Theatre of Dreams for Man Utd fans

When it comes to iconic stadiums the world over, Man Utd's Old Trafford is up there with the best of them. LEGO knows this and to celebrated 110 years of the stadium being home to Manchester Utd, it has produces this EGO Creator Expert model.

Likely to head straight into our best LEGO guide (and this is coming from a Chelsea fan), the LEGO set is a 1:600 replica model of Old Trafford featuring and number of lovely details - including the several the United Trinity statue and the Munich memorial clock.

Unfortunately, you'll have to build your own kicking Cantona, though.

To get the authenticity right, there are some 3,898 LEGO bricks that make up this replica of the Theatre of Dreams. In total it measures: 6.5-inches(18.5cm) high, 18-inches (47cm) long and 15-inches (39cm) wide.

Given the enormity of putting together a set of near 4000 pieces, LEGO is recommending that this is a set for those aged 16 and above.

If this sounds like you and you have a cool £249.99, then the LEGO Creator Expert Old Trafford will be available to buy direct from the LEGO Store from 1 February. If you are a LEGO member, though, then you get VIP access to the set from 16 January. Head to LEGO's official site for more information.