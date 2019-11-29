Best LEGO Black Friday deals: Yoda, Bugatti, Spider-Man and more!

While many of you will be looking to Black Friday for a fancy new dishwasher and the like, sometimes you just have to stand back, take a look at yourself and say, 'hell no', my hard-earned cash isn't going to go on washing the dishes but hundreds of little blocks that will bring a bit of sunshine into your life.

These LEGO sets are all discounted for Black Friday and are, frankly, what you need in your life. There's a mixture of Star Wars LEGO, some car content, an a massive load of bricks for you to make what you want out of them,

These are the best LEGO Black Friday deals we have found so far. We will keep adding to this list, so please bookmark and keep coming back for more.

47% off LEGO Bugatti Chiron Model, Advanced Building Set £174.99 An exclusive replica of the Bugatti Chiron, this 1:8 scale model has a moving piston engine, an eight speed gearbox with movable paddle gear shift, spoked rims and even a working steering wheel. With an astonishing £155 off, car fans won't get much better than this. Buy now from Amazon

33% off LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Toy Building Set £53.00 A third off this X-Wing Starfighter building set, which is jam-packed with great features. Attack mode function, spring-loaded shooters, retractable landing gear and a fully working cockpit are all included, as well as Luke Skywalker, Biggs Darklighter, R2-D2 and R2-Q2 mini-figures. Buy now from Argos





Save £11 LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Building Set £14.00 This £11 off classic selection of LEGO bricks is fun for all the family. Nearly 500 different coloured bricks include eyes, tires and wheel rims, windows and more, and it even comes in a plastic storage box – so you won't be stepping on LEGO every five minutes. Buy now from Argos



30% off! LEGO Star Wars Yoda Figure £62.97 Baby Yoda may have broken the internet, but this £15 off classic version is just as charming. This buildable Yoda figure is nearly 50cm tall, and features a posable head, eyebrows, fingers and toes – and even comes with a lightsaber. You'll also receive a fact plaque, full of details about Yoda, and a stand on which to display him. The perfect centrepiece. Buy now from Argos



1/3rd off LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Molten Man Battle Toy £16.50 With a 6 stud rapid shooter, a claw, and some buildable melting objects, this Molten Man LEGO figure puts you right at the heart of the battle against Spider-Man. This also comes with a Spider-Man mini figure and web pack, Mysterio with energy power elements, and a firefighter with a buildable fire extinguisher. Bargain. Buy now from Argos