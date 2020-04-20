These ​Star Wars LEGO 40th anniversary helmets will get us through lockdown

There’s nothing we love more than a collaboration, particularly when it involves a classic series like Star Wars and a brand new LEGO project.



So imagine the joy when Star Wars and LEGO announced a new series of helmet collectables just in time for Star Wars day – and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, naturally.





Yes, it really is like all our Christmases just came at once… in May.













To mark the 4 May and 17 May dates respectively, LEGO has unleashed new Stormtrooper, TIE Fighter Pilot and legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett helmets for you to collect and assemble at home.





Each set stands between 19 to 22 cm tall once completed and might just be the ultimate puzzle alternative during lockdown.





The Stormtrooper and Boba Fett helmets use upwards of 600 lego pieces, while the TIE Fighter Pilot is built using an impressive 700 bricks.





Available now on the official US LEGO website for $60 USD each, you can view the full range of Star Wars products on the LEGO webstore.



