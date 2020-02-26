These limited edition Adidas trainers pay homage to Liverpool

There’s nothing we love more than a mash up between football loving cities and sportswear brands - which is why this mash-up between Adidas, Size? and Liverpool was sure to catch our attention.



You may recall that back in 2010 Size? and Adidas joined forces to release a limited range celebrating six major cities. Now the pair have gone and revived the concept, albeit with a bit of a twist.





A decade on from the initial release, the new design acts as a nod to the “Anniversary City Series” which itself paid homage to the “City Series” designs taken from the depths of the adidas archive.





“In 2010 we did six Adidas ‘City’ shoes,” says Luke Matthews, footwear buyer for Size?.





“We did the Adidas London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Dublin. For 2020, our anniversary, we are doing the twin cities of those. Dublin is twinned with Liverpool, so we’re bringing the Liverpool out for the first time, in premium dyed green suede with three gold stripes.”









You might expect the design to boast a signature red and white to reflect the city’s link to Liverpool FC or blue and white as a nod to Everton, however, the green and gold colour combination does have a significant connection to the northern city.





The combination is in fact a nod to Tate & Lyle - the golden syrup brand that once had a sugar refinery in Liverpool for 150 years in addition to the green busses that once frequented the streets of the city.





“We’re thinking that when this shoe is released there’s going to be people camping outside our stores for days again. Someone has even messaged me from Dubai saying he’s booked flights to come here for its release!”





With a limited 2,020 pairs of the Liverpool shoes available for purchase (in contrast to the 500 pairs of the original Dublin design), they’re set to go fast.





Set for initial release at Liverpool and Dublin Size? stores on 28 February, the design is then set to be rolled out across the brand’s remaining stores the following week.





We’ve got our sleeping bag and thermos ready... who are we kidding? If we're heading to Liverpool then we're staying in one of the best Liverpool hotels.





In the mood for more sneaker goodness? Discover the best Adidas shoes from the archives or maybe our best trainers list is more up your street.



