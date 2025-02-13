The Last of Us TV show is here to stay — 4 seasons now expected for the fungal apocalypse

HBO's The Last of Us TV show may be sticking around for longer than expected after HBO executive Francesca Orsi revealed the studio anticipates the hit show will run for four seasons.

In an interview with Deadline, Orsi confirmed there's still no 'final plan' before adding, "I think it's looking like four seasons. I wouldn't want to confirm that, but it's looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we're done."

Based on Naughty Dog’s fungal-apocalypse smash hit game series, many expected the gut-wrenching TV adaptation to have at least three seasons, thanks to the second game's extended playtime. While the first season was easily able to accommodate the gripping storyline of the first, shorter game, The Last of Us Part II’s story is already confirmed to be split across at least two TV seasons.

However, four seasons may be a bit longer than anticipated — potentially offering greater insight into this downtrodden world than ever before. We hope there aren't two years between each season; otherwise, HBO will have to start de-ageing all the cast in post.

Stretching to four seasons

Orsi hinting at more of The Last of Us means there's plenty of fun to be had predicting where the fourth series will go. It could go any direction, from exploring more of the mid-season time jump to overtaking the source material, which wouldn't be a first for HBO. Game of Thrones famously, and somewhat disastrously, eventually saw its HBO TV adaptation outpace the rate with which author George R. R. Martin could pump out new novels to new episodes. As long as The Last of Us it doesn't go down the spin-off show for every character route, it's easy to remain optimistic.

The first season closely followed the plot of the original game, introducing the odd excursion to break viewers' hearts and offering even more character development. But largely it remained faithful to the same story. It's safe to assume the upcoming season will follow suit, continuing to add further depth to the brutality already on display — the trailer has continued this theme, only cementing how bleakly terrifying this journey will be.

It certainly won't be one to watch before bed, and you'll need something nearby to soak up the tears or hide behind.

The second season of The Last of Us is set to arrive in April, although there is still no exact date. It will be available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.