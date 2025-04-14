You can prep for the apocalypse with this jacket worn by Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us

The second season of The Last of Us has returned on Sky/NOW TV, reintroducing fans to this post-apocalyptic world filled with conflict, the undead and heartbreaking human stories. Chances are, it’s hard not to get caught up in it all if you're watching the show. The show follows Pedro Pascal’s Joel and his relationship with Bella Ramsey’s Ellie as they try to survive and look out for each other.

Suppose you have ever managed to focus on anything other than the bloodthirsty zombies and terrifying humans. In that case, you may have noticed that Pedro Pascal’s character wears a lovely jacket, one that would look just as good in everyday life as it does in a zombie apocalypse.

The now iconic jacket that Pedro Pascal’s character Joel wears in the show is available to purchase – not Pedro’s one, but from the same retailer, so at least you can match. Separately from being featured in the show, it does look like a hardy layering piece, perfect to add on top during the spring or to pop under a thicker and bigger coat when it’s chilly.

The jacket is the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Wax Trucker Jacket, sold through Huckberry which will set you back $298. As it is an American outlet, delivery will be pretty expensive, too. The jacket is available in four colours, so if you want to mix it up a bit from Pedro's classic neutral brown tones, you can do it in sizes XS to 3XL.

Thanks to being waxed on both sides, it will be nice and warm, but it also means it will age better throughout time, as highlighted on the official page: “With every adventure, the waxed fabric will develop a unique patina, creasing and bending to mark your own unique wear patterns.” So, if you want to look like the internet's boyfriend, you now can

Main image via HBO