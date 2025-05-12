Fallout show could have five or six seasons, says star

One of the Fallout TV show’s lead actors has let slip how long the show might actually run.

Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus in the show, suggested the arc of the story could run to five or six seasons during Comic Con Liverpool.

“When I signed on to do the series, they gave me a starting point and an end point. And that end point hasn’t changed. It's a season 5, 6 type of end point. We've always known we’re going to take our time with the development of the characters,” Moten said in an interview.

An actor wanting a show to run to a healthy number of seasons is no indicator of what may actually happen. But the performance of Fallout’s first season suggests it will have legs.

At its release, Fallout season one became Amazon’s second most-watched show to date, following its ludicrously expensive The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And Fallout received better reviews too, coming out with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score to The Rings of Power’s 84%.

Unlike fellow video game adaptation The Last of Us, Fallout has no barriers to running to an extended number of seasons either. While the show is based on the world of the Fallout video games, the show’s story is all-new — presumably devised by writer-showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, alongside director-producer Jonathan Nolan.

The latest news in Fallout world is the second season of the show just finished filming.

Lead actress Ella Purnell told us as much on Instagram, posting alongside Kyle MacLachlan on May 8th.

No official details on the plot of Fallout season 2 have been released yet but — spoiler alert — the end of the first season provides some solid clues.

We expect the action to be transported to New Vegas, the site of the “fan favourite” entry in the 3D Fallout game series, 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas.

Show director and developer Jonathan Nolan teased as much at The Game Awards last year.

“I want to thank the fans of New Vegas for not burning my house to the ground,” he said. “You’ll be glad you didn’t.”

We also got to see a glimpse of the New Vegas skyline at the end of season one.

Amazon is yet to announce a release date for Fallout season 2, but the recent ending of production suggests we'll get to see it some time in 2026.



