Fallout season 2 update from Walton Goggins promises 'real magic'

The second season of Amazon’s hit video game adaptation TV Show, Fallout, is coming. In typical Hollywood fashion, we’re starting to see morsels of information pop up about what can be expected from the show.

The show was a massive hit for Amazon and Microsoft. After seeing sales of the game rocket during the first season, both the CEO of Microsoft gaming, Phil Spencer, and one of the show's stars, Walton Goggins, have teased what fans are in for with season two. It sounds like it will continue the same zany madness that season one delivered so effortlessly.

Walton Goggins, the effortlessly charming star of the most recent season of White Lotus, plays the Ghoul in Fallout, a loveable rogue with a blurred sense of morality, a checkered past and is incredibly handy with a shooter.

His character was one of the main points of interest during the first season, with the split narrative often focusing on him. In a recent interview with Complex, the actor stated, “Now that people understand what the world is, this story just takes it to a whole ‘nother level.”

Goggins went on to add: “I’ve been around a long time, and usually a show that people are attracted to, with that licence, the second season really starts cooking, right? That’s when some real magic can happen. And we’re deep into Season 2. It says a lot about a lot.”

It sounds like the second season of the hit show is shaping up to deliver more of what we grew to love from season one, and on top of all that, Phil Spencer also weighed in, telling Variety “All of these [video game adaptations] build on themselves and we’ll have, obviously, a couple that miss, it’s just kind of part of it. But I think what I’d say to the community that likes this work is, you’re going to see more, because we’re gaining confidence, and we’re learning through this.”

The quote from Spencer references more Fallout but also adaptations in general, highlighting Microsoft’s desire to continue in this space, execute the shows well, and do it properly.

With season two still not having an official release date, we won’t know when we'll see the show return, but considering Goggins’ comments, it’s safe to assume early to mid-2026. Plus, Phil Spencer sounds committed to ensuring the show continues to be a hit. Win win.

