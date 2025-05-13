Fallout TV show Season 2 gets a release date — and a third season is already on the way

Good news, Vault dwellers! Amazon has finally lifted the lid on the Fallout TV show season 2 release date — and it’s coming soon enough that it might just dodge the real end of the world.

Amazon held a Prime Video TV show streaming showcase in New York’s Beacon Theatre yesterday, and used the event to promote its upcoming slate of shows and movies.

The biggest announcement was that Fallout season 2 will air in December 2025. The first season was something of a surprise mega-hit for Amazon — it’s the second most-streamed show on the service, following the vastly-more-expensive-to-produce Lord of the Rings spin-off, the Rings of Power. Fallout pulled off the near-impossible,

Doubling down on its confidence in the show, Amazon revealed that it’s already greenlit a third series of Fallout’s TV adaptation, too.

Fallout is based on the video game series of the same name, and tells an original story in its post-nuclear apocalypse world. It stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan, blending humour with action as the world limps on centuries after a nuclear war.

What to expect in Fallout season 2

Now we’ve got a release window for Fallout season 2, we can turn our attention to what’s set to come next for the show.

Walton Goggins, who plays ‘The Ghoul’ on the show, has stated previously that season 2 takes what made the first batch of episodes special and “blows it out of the water.”

The show’s return will see the iconic gaming location of New Vegas — an irradiated version of Las Vegas that’s even sleazier than the real thing — take centre stage, much to the excitement of series fans who consider the game based around that settlement to be the Fallout high point.

There’s also been a number of interesting casting announcements — not least of all being Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin joining the show.

And a third series is unlikely to be the last we see of the show. Aaron Moten who plays Maximus in the show, revealed the planned story could stretch over as many as five or six seasons.