The Last of Season 2 release date is set for April — watch the new trailer here

Season 2 of The Last of Us, the post-apocalyptic prestige TV show that proved video games could be adapted for television and please fans and critics alike, finally has an official release date window.

The Emmy-winning drama series, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, will return to Sky and its Now streaming service this April, following the critically-acclaimed first season’s conclusion in January 2023.

That’s a pretty quick turn around as far as TV shows are concerned these days, with the HBO network keen to strike while the iron is hot and capitalise on the feverish reception the first series arrived to.

Here's a new look at season 2, with a fresh trailer:

What to expect

Much like the first series, which adhered incredibly closely to the plot of the blockbuster game it was based on, The Last of Us season 2 is expected to follow closely the plot of the second game in the series.

And if you thought the first series was grim, whoah there — things are about to get very dark indeed.

Often considered one of the most brutal games out there — and a game our content director waited three years to complete — it’s set four years after the conclusion of the first entry in the series (though the show will stretch the gap to five years).

Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who has settled in Jackson, Wyoming, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) is out for revenge following the murder of someone close to her. It also introduced a third core character, Abby (played in the show by Kaitlyn Dever), a militia fighter in conflict with a religious cult. Their stories will eventually be intertwined, with horrific effect.

Again, there’s a zombie-like horde to deal with — but it's the desperate and violent actions of the human survivors that will shock the most.

A cosy series to see us through the Spring, then! We can’t wait.