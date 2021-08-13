The 5 coolest trainers in the world, according to artist Daniel Cordas

Streetwear artist Daniel Cordas is in high demand. His hand-painted art has featured on many a trainer, with his work treasured by the likes of Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Floyd Mayweather and Stormzy.

His latest collaboration is with Tequila brand 1800 Tequila. This weekend (14-15 August), Cordas will be setting up shop in London’s Soho - if you are around, then head to 15 Bateman Street from 11am - to show off his latest sneaker art and let those who attend customise their own trainers from a curated menu of designs.

Each sneaker will feature an embossed Daniel Cordas signature and 1800 Tequila logo on the tip of the toe.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough then there will be a 1800 Tequila bar with cocktails including Margaritas, Palomas, Tequila and Tonics.

To celebrate the event, we managed to catch up with Cordas and he revealed what he thinks are the 5 coolest trainers around right now...

1. New Balance 2002R Protection Pack

From £224

"I think there is potentially going to be a big shift from sneakerheads, just sticking to the top 2 brands. The New Balance 2002R Protection Pack are something different and these will go with any outfit."

2. Acne Studios Manhattan Sneaker

£360

"This one is definitely a Marmite sneaker but amazing in hand. It's also a pair I recently painted on. They are super comfy and the thick midsole gives you an extra inch in height. Ha!"

3. Jordan 1 Low - Travis Scott x Fragment

£800

"These are possibly the most hyped sneaker release of the year. While the high tops really missed the mark in my opinion, but the lows are CLEAN."

4. Nike AF1 White Low



£99.99





"The Nike AF1 White Lows are a sneaker that makes any and every top 5 sneaker list. Why? It's the most classic silhouette is sneaker history - and the perfect blank canvas."

5. Bapesta – College Dropout

From £11,000

"These are slightly less in reach but one of the most historic sneakers in sneaker history. They are by the creative genius - love him or hate him! - Kanye West."

