Ted Lasso is in FIFA 23: footballing dreams do come true!

After a massive tease over Twitter, rumors of the ultimate footballing transfer are true: Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are heading to FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 was always going to be a special game for Electronic Arts as it marks the last time it will be using the FIFA license.

Today's news means that it will be even more special, with everyone's favorite football coach heading to the game for the first time.

"Jason Sudeikis’ beloved Ted Lasso will be available as a selectable manager of AFC Richmond in Career Mode, as fans can play as their favorite mustached manager running the show for AFC Richmond or any team of their choosing," says EA Sports in its release.

"Players can also create their own Manager or select a real-world licensed manager to take control of AFC Richmond, or create a Player and join the AFC Richmond squad in a league of their choosing."

Ted Lasso has been a standout hit for Apple and its Apple TV+ streaming platform, winning multiple Emmys. The show, which sees an American football coach head to the UK to try his hand at soccer management, is hilarious a deep felt in equal measure.

On the official Ted Lasso Twitter page, it noted the news by writing...

I've got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason. pic.twitter.com/YqPuvw2jHK

— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 21, 2022

The mention of Roy is because there was a rumor going around that the character of Roy Kent was CGI, even though he's played by the very real Brett Goldstein.

Goldstein has commented on the game, noting: “It is so f***ing cool to be in FIFA. I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but f*** it, totally worth it.

"I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious.”

FIFA 23 will be released 30 September. Ted Lasso is available to watch now on Apple TV+ and is in our best Apple TV Plus shows guide.